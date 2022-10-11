RXCE App Download Latest Version | RXCE Colour Prediction

RXCE is an online gaming platform where users can play skill-based games and prediction types of games and win real cash in a simple method. The RXCE recommendation code is BPA8M3G5. Using this code you will get a free sign up bonus upto Rs.1000. Also share your code with your friends and earn upto Rs.1000.

Click Here to Download RXCE App

RXCE App Download Latest Version

1. Click here to download latest Apk

2. Once your download is complete just tap on installation file

3. Now install the apk and start playing.

RXCE Official Telegram Channel

Rxce provide free gifts to all users, you just have to join our telegram channel.

Join RXCE Official Telegram Channel

About RXCE

RXCE app is an online gaming platform where you can play 6 games in a single app, all the games are easy to play and they are Colour and number prediction, Aviator, Lucky Hit, Luxury Car, Andar Bahar, and Soccer Go. Play games and earn real cash which is transferable in your bank account.

RXCE App Features :

1. Free to download

2. Free to use

3. The best revenue platform

4. Many ways to make money easily

5. Fast transaction and withdrawal services

Rxce Recommendation Code

RXCE Recommendation Code BPA8M3G5 Referral Bonus 100% Bonus Valid For New Users RXCE Referral Code BPA8M3G5

How to Register & Get Free Bonus

1. Visit official RXCE website

2. Click On Button Then Open Link And Enter Mobile Number Then Set Your Password.

3. Now Enter RXCE Referral Code And Verify Your Number With OTP.

RXCE Recommendation Code Is – BPA8M3G5

4. Go To RXCE Login Page And Login With Number And Password.

5. Go To The Mine Section And Click On Recharge Button.

6. Enter Amount INR 100 Or More and Add Your Wallet Using UPI Payment.

How To Refer And Earn In RXCE

1. Login Into RXCE App/Website.

2. Tap On The Mine Section That Is Shown At Bottom Right Corner.

3. Now Tap On Promotion Tab.

4. Done !!! You, Will, See Your Unique Referral Link.