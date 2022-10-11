Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

RXCE App Download Latest Version | RXCE Colour Prediction

RXCE app is an online gaming platform where you can play 6 games in a single app, all the games are easy to play and they are Colour and number prediction, Aviator, Lucky Hit, Luxury Car, Andar Bahar, and Soccer Go. Play games and earn real cash which is transferable in your bank account.

RXCE App
RXCE App

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:58 am

RXCE is an online gaming platform where users can play skill-based games and prediction types of games and win real cash in a simple method. The RXCE recommendation code is BPA8M3G5. Using this code you will get a free sign up bonus upto Rs.1000. Also share your code with your friends and earn upto Rs.1000. 

Click Here to Download RXCE App 

RXCE App Download Latest Version 

1. Click here to download latest Apk 

2. Once your download is complete just tap on installation file 

3. Now install the apk and start playing. 

RXCE Official Telegram Channel 

Rxce provide free gifts to all users, you just have to join our telegram channel. 

Join RXCE Official Telegram Channel 

About RXCE  

RXCE app is an online gaming platform where you can play 6 games in a single app, all the games are easy to play and they are Colour and number prediction, Aviator, Lucky Hit, Luxury Car, Andar Bahar, and Soccer Go. Play games and earn real cash which is transferable in your bank account.  

Related stories

Royal Win App Download | Install Latest Version APK

Joymall App Download | Install Colour Prediction Apk

RXCE App Features :  

1. Free to download  

2. Free to use  

3. The best revenue platform  

4. Many ways to make money easily  

5. Fast transaction and withdrawal services  

Rxce Recommendation Code 

RXCE Recommendation Code 

BPA8M3G5 

Referral Bonus 

100% Bonus 

Valid For 

New Users 

RXCE Referral Code 

BPA8M3G5 

How to Register & Get Free Bonus 

1. Visit official RXCE website 

2. Click On Button Then Open Link And Enter Mobile Number Then Set Your Password. 

3. Now Enter RXCE Referral Code And Verify Your Number With OTP. 

RXCE Recommendation Code Is – BPA8M3G5 

4. Go To RXCE Login Page And Login With Number And Password. 

5. Go To The Mine Section And Click On Recharge Button. 

6. Enter Amount INR 100 Or More and Add Your Wallet Using UPI Payment. 

How To Refer And Earn In RXCE 

1. Login Into RXCE App/Website. 

2. Tap On The Mine Section That Is Shown At Bottom Right Corner. 

3. Now Tap On Promotion Tab. 

4. Done !!! You, Will, See Your Unique Referral Link. 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight RXCE App RXCE App Review Colour Prediction App Online Games Real Money Gaming Number Prediction Lucky Hit Play Games Win Real Money
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics