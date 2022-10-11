Royal Win App Download | Install Latest Version APK

Royal Win app download, In this post, we will give you a review of the Royal Win website. Royal Win is a very famous earning App and website. You can win a ton of money by playing prediction games like Money Tree, Ladder Game, Goal, Easy Win, Lucky Slot, etc on the Royal Win App.

Royal Win App Download Latest Version

1. Click here to download latest Apk

2. Go to Settings, then Security.

3. Activate unknown sources.

4. Find the APK file on your phone.

5. Launch the App which you have Download the file and follow the instructions.

How to withdraw money？

Only one withdrawal method is provided, which is bank transfer. After the request is submitted, the withdrawal service will be processed for you within 5-30 minutes.

If you have any questions, please contact online customer service.

Royal Win Refer & Earn

1) Firstly, tap on the Royal Win app icon on your smartphone.

2) Now, you will be able to see the account option at the bottom left.

3) After that, many options will appear on your screen > click only on the “Invite friends” option.

4) Now, copy your referral code and share it with your friends & family members.