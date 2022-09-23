Roohaniyat’s Singer-Composer Rishabh Srivastava and Lyricist Syed Amir Hussain Are All Set To Swoon The Listeners With Their New Songs

After the recent wave of success acquired by MX Player’s celebrated OTT show- Roohaniyat, featuring Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann in lead roles, the singer-composer and lyricist pair are all set to lure the listeners with new songs.

Rishabh Srivastava has contributed his music for 7 popular tracks of the show including the title song, which has been a hit among the masses. Along with him other popular singers like Mohammed Irfan, Arjun Kanungo, Simran Chaudhary, Ananya Nanda as well as Pratikhya Sarma are also a part of the succesful vocals of the show. The heart touching lines of the songs are penned by Syed Amir Hussain.

Both individuals have achieved a remarkable exposure in their career in the year 2022. Before composing the celebrated background score of Roohaniyat, Rishabh Srivastava, hailing from Noida and now established in Mumbai has added his charm to the music of recent feature film, ‘Dear Dia’ along with 40 other songs in collaboration with mainstream artists like Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. Also Syed Amir Hussain who is originally from Delhi and shifted to Mumbai, has contributed his soul stirring words for a song in ‘Dear Dia’.

The blend of tunes by Rishabh Srivastava and lyrics by Syed Amir Hussain, is the reason behind a collection of more than 100 songs in different genre and moods. Their collabration has produced some popular numbers like ‘Nayi Seher’ a song based on the situation around the pandemic of covid which included the voice of Jyotica Tangri, Rahul Mishra and many more.

Amidst all their works one thing is guaranteed, the listeners will get to groove to a new playlist soon.