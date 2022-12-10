Rohit Sulakhe - Go-to- Portrait And Celebrity Photographer In Town

Rohit Sulakhe has always been enthusiastic when it comes to photography but little did he know that this zealous vibe would soon turn into his bonafide profession. Starting out as a freelancer while doing his Civil Engineering course, he made his creative capabilities come to fruition by taking up small wedding projects at that time. Even though he did not hail from a background in photography, his father Ramakant Sulakhe became his greatest supporter in this new journey because he truly believed that his son could conquer the world with one hand as long as he was holding a camera in the other!

He wanted to give his clients a cinematic experience. He drew his inspiration from phenomenal international photographers like Christian Matt Grab, Von Wong and Vivienne & Tammas –

He worked with the most top-notch celebs like Varun Dhavan, Shrishty Rode, Dhanshree Verma, Ekta Maru, Aamir Ali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Gauri Mehta, Shiny Doshi, Sara Arfeen and Rohan Mehra. Combining his artistic touch, corporate work style and international tone, Rohit Sulakhe has become a go-to portrait and celebrity photographer in town!

Rohit’s recent work with Sophie Choudry at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, 2022 was surely a breath-taker. The two days at the Filmfare were all about relentless energy and showmanship to deliver nothing but the best to Sophie. Rohit’s eye for detail and ardour for making reels resulted in one of his best works of the year.

While the rest of the world is consumed by trending reel music and high viewership, Rohit believes in only providing quality content without worrying about the numbers. He firmly upholds passion and originality.

Expressing his photographic identity has allowed Rohit to say who he is, who he wants to be and how he wants to be perceived by the people around him.

The bottom line for Rohit’s work is to collaborate with like-minded people who not only encourage him but inspire him to put in his best each time. After all, you’ve hit the jackpot when you get to do what you love, surrounded by people who love it as much as you. Being surrounded by like-minded people has been the key to Rohit’s success because they boost confidence, motivation and productivity which is the perfect formula for a photographer’s happiness. The thumb rule for Rohit has been that if the work is interesting, it is fun and it gives him satisfaction – It’s all about building a connection with the client and getting their acknowledgement that matters most to him; or the way he puts it “it is the biggest blessing”.

Breaking boundaries through your own creative lens is exactly what the field of photography is all about.

As Rohit first remembers it, the field of celebrity photography was a highly limited one where only a select-few made it through the cut to be around celebrities. But the times have changed so quickly that photographers and the celebrities have embraced the new-times with a new sort of balance with each other. That’s why Rohit believes that it’s high-time photographers realize this extraordinary moment that has broken previous barriers and made everything more accessible. If there is one thing he genuinely wants – it is to see photographers and cinematographers seize this opportunity and become more all rounded in their approach to cameras and lenses.