Rocket Seeds Review: Is Rocket Seeds Legit For Cannabis & Marijuana Seeds?

Gone are the days when one used to hide and celebrate the cannabis culture somewhere in the background. A couple of decades ago, very few people spoke openly about Marijuana culture and they were mostly reggae singers and rappers.

Fast forward to now and you will find the word cannabis being spoken by the most eminent personalities in the country such as politicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and even doctors.

There has been a slow but steady climb of selling marijuana from black market to the current stock market right now. All over the world, you will come across well established movements behind any medical cannabis, or the ever growing legalization movements behind recreational marijuana. These movements have gained more popularity throughout Canada and most parts of the United States, and can also be found in several other countries worldwide.

Currently, cannabis s considered to be a legitimate business around the world, and one can say that smokers are finally feeling safe and are enjoying their reliable access to marijuana products that were earlier available only in the hands of street dealers or some dodgy websites. However, puns aside but dodgy websites do exist till date (haha). This is because long-time smokers and growers and even the newbees of the cannabis world are still quite apprehensive about purchasing marijuana products online.

Purchasing marijuana seats on an online platform used to be a huge gamble that came with no guarantees or shipping, safe payment, germination of the seeds, and much more. Because there was no way of ensuring the money that you are about to invest and purchase on something that might not even get delivered to your doorstep. However, thankfully in the last couple of years, dedicated and trustworthy cannabis breeders and cannabis seed banks have united to create a cannabis seed industry which screams standard and trust so that the customers feel that they can rely on them. More than ever, people have started taking to online platforms to fulfill their needs of cannabis seeds.

Buying cannabis seeds online can be quite a task! We need to figure out the variety, which brands can be trusted, which websites out there offer the best services? And most importantly, will the seeds be discreetly packed or not? We find Rocket Seeds to fit the criteria perfectly.

Rocket Seeds is that one online seed bank that has taken the onus on itself to partner with reliable and trustworthy cannbis seed breeders and producers and get them on its platform to provide the customers a safe one spot shop to fullfill their cannabis needs.

Let’s read on to understand more about them.

A Brief About Rocket Seeds

Canada is quite famous for several things such as maple syrup, French accents, Mounties, and these are just some of the things that we are naming. However, recently Canada has also become a hub for cannabis growers and smokers. People all around the world have started paying attention to this country for one reason — their laws which are very progressive around marijuana.

In the year 2001, Canada took a bold move of legalizing medicine usage of cannabis and in the year 2018 it also made it legal to buy, grow, possess, and also consume cannay but only for recreational purposes. Currently, we can say that the Canadian cannabis industry is almost like the world leader right now.

Canada has begun cultivating cannabis on a large scale and are then floated off across the United States for growers, breeders, and also retailers.

Several companies have sprung up in Canada and have started cultivating cannabis on a large scale. And one such company based out of Vancouver is rocket seeds, an online seed retailer. Unlike several other seed suppliers, the rocket seeds company does not produce or breed any seeds. What rocket seeds does is that it has taken over the hat of being a seed distributor. They have done their research and handpicked the best seed producers from all around the world and have conveniently put them all together in one place.

By doing this, Rocket Seeds has left the issue of breeding with the breeders alone and has instead focused on providing a complete retail experience, easy shipping, and excellent customer service. We all know that each country has their own legal status when it comes to Marijuana and not all countries allow growing or buying cannabis seeds.

For example, several top brands of seed producers of Europe cannot ship outside their land. And this holds true for some of the leading producers situated in the United States as well as Canada. This is where rocket seeds comes into picture and solves the distribution problems of these producers.

Rocket Seeds Quality and Their Strains

As mentioned before, we now know that rocket seats do not cultivate their own produce or even breed their own Marijuana. The are only the distributors or stockist for several handpicked brands that cultivate their own seeds.

The company claims that they have high standards while selecting the breeders that are listed on their website, therefore, let us have a look at the individual brands that they sell.

Currently, the brands selling on Rocket Seeds include:

Beaver

Crop King

Blimburn

Sun west genetics

Sonoma

Primary Features Of Rocket Seeds

Rocket seeds is considered to be a very trustworthy and legit platform which has gained popularity because of its high quality strains collection of nearly 650 varieties of feminist seeds and auto Flowering seeds. As we all know they do not produce or breed their own marijuana, however they provide a platform for hundreds of producers to sell their reliable produce all around the world. Let us have a look at some of the key features of rocket seeds company:

As a company rocket seats have a reputation for creating business with trustworthy and reputable growers in order to sell high-quality cannabis seeds and has an impressive catalog of a whopping 500 varieties of marijuana strains.

Rocket seeds provide many options for payment in order to ensure that the customers feel safe while making financial transactions with them. Some of the payment methods that they accept are via bank transfer, bitcoins, mail, PayPal, EMT interacts when it comes to Canadian customers, and also E-check when it comes to US customers.

They also provide a free shipping facility for orders which were above $200. Apart from this, they offer guaranteed shipping via express shipping companies. Because express shipping companies provide tracking facilities to their customers so that they can safely receive their package without having any worry of it being misplaced.

Rocket seeds provides its customers with the convenience of buying cannabis seeds from the world‘s most trustworthy and high-quality breeders on their platform.

Another fascinating feature of this seed bank is that they provide a stealth shipping facility so that nobody will have any idea as to what the package contains.

Pros Of Using Rocket Seeds

They provide nearly 500 variety strains of marijuana

Their platform gives access to several seat banks around the world from where you can buy marijuana

they provide guaranteed shipping facilities

They also provide guaranteed germination

They provide fast delivery options as well as stealth delivery options

In case the shipping goes missing, rocket seeds have sent replacement for the seeds.

Cons Of Using Rocket Seeds

They do not provide any discounted offers

They do not sell their own produce therefore it is just a third-party platform from where you will be buying the produce

Their customer support chat service is not very hands-on

Is Rocket Seeds A Legit Company?

Yes, Rocket Seeds is definitely a legit seller of cannabis seeds on an online platform. Yeah one can be rest assured that there is no doubt that it is a real company. Most of the reviews of the customers that you will find online are majorly positive.

The company always keeps customer’s first and ensures that if they face any problem-it could be the germination of the seeds or even a shipping segment going missing — rocket seeds company ensures that fresh batches of replacement seeds are delivered hasslefree at no extra charges.

Most of the testimonials that you will find online talk about the positive experience buying from rocket seeds platform.

The Final Conclusion

There are a lot of things involved in deciding what type of marijuana grows best on the soil in your country. There could be certain strains that will grow and yield great produce on your soil and there might be certain strains that you badly want to produce to reap its health benefits but you are not able to because of the climatic conditions that you live in.

This is mainly why rocket seeds have a diverse and a broad variety of strains and their catalog and all of these cannabis seeds are procured from quality producers. Here, on this platform, you will be able to find that perfect strain that suits the climate of the city that you live in, provides good potency and taste.

So, if you are looking for a seed bank platform where you can buy hasslefree without worrying about any shipping issues, quality issues when it comes to the seeds, germination issues, and payment safety — then rocket seeds is the platform that you need to visit right now!