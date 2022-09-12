RJ Veer leads cleaning drive at Dumas Beach

September 10: More than 200 students of Bhagwan Mahavir University participated in the drive, along with the popular RJ and anchor.

Surat: Surat's popular Radio Jockey and anchor RJ Veer led more than 200 college students and undertook a cleaning drive at the popular Dumas beach.

RJ Veer, who has been the Brand Ambassador of Swachhata Abhiyan in Surat since 2016, participated in the cleaning drive at Dumas beach along with 200+ students of Bhagwan Mahavir University.

“Our Surat is a khoobsurat city, and it is our collective responsibility to keep it clean. The objective of organising the cleanliness drive at Dumas, the most popular beach in Surat, was to inspire youngsters to contribute to keeping the city clean. We collected many plastic bags, bottles, and other garbage during the cleanliness drive,” said the popular RJ, who also posed with the students for pictures and selfies upon completion of the cleanliness drive.

RJ Veer has been participating in various exciting activities related to Swachhata Abhiyan and also undertaken numerous cleanliness drives in Surat and, has also encouraged others to do so. He conducts programmes regularly in schools, colleges, gardens, and other public places to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness, segregation of wet and dry waste, the right way to dispose of waste, and other aspects related to cleanliness. He also distributed 3,000 pairs of waste bins in Surat when the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan was launched.

“I am happy to have contributed towards creating awareness about cleanliness among lakhs of people of Surat by participating in various activities and also through my shows on radio,” he said.

Incidentally, RJ Veer is also the Election Brand Ambassador of Gujarat, and with the Gujarat legislative assembly elections expected to be held in the next few months, he will focus his efforts on encouraging more people to vote and creating awareness about different aspects of elections.

“Since the electoral roll revision is going on ahead of the upcoming elections, the district collector of Surat has requested me to use my reach on radio and social media to make citizens aware of the importance of voting, their rights as a voter, how to get their name included in the electoral rolls, how to get electors photo identity card, and other issues. I have already started doing so. I will also be visiting various colleges as the elections approach to appeal to young voters, many of them first-time voters, to exercise their franchise. I feel privileged to be able to contribute to the thriving democracy that India is,” added RJ Veer.

