Riya Ahuja, a trailblazing entrepreneur from the serene landscapes of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has emerged as a formidable force in the realm of business. Raised amidst the beauty of Chhattisgarh, Riya's odyssey took a thrilling trajectory when she ventured to Indore for her post-graduate studies, where she delved into the intricacies of business through an MBA program.
Fueled by an innate entrepreneurial fervor since her youth, Riya embarked on a journey of exploration and innovation within the vibrant domain of commerce.
Riya began her professional journey by joining a local company called WittyFeed. During her tenure, she showcased her exceptional talent acquisition skills, assembling a team of brilliant minds.
Under her influence, WittyFeed evolved into a leading digital content platform, serving trending and engaging content to online audiences.
Following her success at WittyFeed, Riya transitioned to Livspace, an interior design company. In her role, she worked closely with architects, empowering them to scale their businesses and innovate new processes.
This stint lasted for a commendable three years, during which Riya honed her skills and developed a keen understanding of the business landscape.
In the early months of 2023, Riya Ahuja took a bold step towards entrepreneurship and founded her own venture, HIRING MOVES. The company, established in December 2023, focuses on solving the hiring challenges faced by businesses, both big and small. HIRING MOVES aims to provide a streamlined approach to talent acquisition, helping companies find the right individuals while offering job seekers insights into multiple job opportunities aligned with their potential.
Looking ahead to 2024, Riya envisions significant growth for HIRING MOVES under The Leapfrog Network. Plans are underway to establish an office with 30-35 dedicated employees. Currently, HIRING MOVES is actively working with 25 clients, a testament to the impact it's making in the realm of talent acquisition.
Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, Riya Ahuja has a keen passion for lifestyle, fashion, and content creation, evident in her vibrant presence on social media platforms. She plans to further expand her footprint in these areas, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to personal growth.
Riya Ahuja also takes this opportunity to share a powerful message: women are actively participating in business endeavors, creating positive change in society. Her journey stands as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country, reinforcing the idea that determination and innovation can indeed shape a brighter future.