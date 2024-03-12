Riya Ahuja, a trailblazing entrepreneur from the serene landscapes of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has emerged as a formidable force in the realm of business. Raised amidst the beauty of Chhattisgarh, Riya's odyssey took a thrilling trajectory when she ventured to Indore for her post-graduate studies, where she delved into the intricacies of business through an MBA program.