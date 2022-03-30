Rising Star Of Bollywood, Shantanu Bhamare Awarded By Governor Of Maharashtra

Shantanu Bhamare, a well known social activist and film producer awarded by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Shri Singh Koshyari in Rashtrya Pratibha Samman 2nd edition at Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

Award:

The social activist and film producer who is also the Founder & President of Giants Group of Pune Metro( a social group affiliated to Giants International that was launched in 1972 in Mumbai) was awarded by the Governor of Maharashtra for his contribution in many social works since numerous years.

Being the Founder and President of Giants Group of Pune Metro, Bhamare carried out various social projects for the betterment of the society at large such as Save Girl Child, Blood Donation, Eye Donation, Tree Plantation. Through these projects, he helped thousands of underprivileged students as he handed out school books, school uniforms and tuition for free. He also helped an old age home named Nivara in Pune by spending 4 hours with them doing empathic query of old age home residents. Later, he also provided them food grains and medical kit to take care of their health after he found out there is food shortage in the old age home.

Biography:

Shantanu Bhamare, an Indian film producer, model, actor and social activist was born on June 12th in Pune, Maharashtra was a veteran software professional as well as Leadership Guru. He debuted as an actor in a Hindi Feature Film RED and played a very significant role of a Jailer against the very famous Kamlesh Sawant. The remarkable role of the Jailer played by Shantanu against the veteran actor Kamlesh Sawant came up as the highlight of the feature film RED. Shantanu being a theatre & stage artist played the powerful and difficult role of the Jailer without any retake which was pretty impressive for the audience.

Lately, Shantanu’s new romantic video song album “Teri Aashiqui Mein” has been receiving lots of love and appreciation from the audience and is became the super hit song of the year. In a very short span of time, the song has surpassed 0.725 Million organic views.

Being a professional actor, Shantanu expressed his views regarding acting by saying, “acting is the form of self expression”.

Along with Giants Group of Pune Metro, Shantanu is also a sole proprietor of Shan se Entertainment and their banner is registered under Indian Motor Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA). He has travelled overseas various times and stayed in more than 30 countries such as USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Philippines, Japan, etc.

