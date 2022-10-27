Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Rishab Mittal : Entrepreneurship Is Always Looking To Improve Abilities And Systems

This is your time. It’s limited, so don’t waste it. Find something you like to do and just do it. That’s how real entrepreneurs always start." says Mr. Rishab Mittal, a 26-year-old leading business tycoon hailing from the small city of Bhopal in MP, India. The young lad believes that the ability to listen, whether it be to the opinions of customers or employees, is also integral to success.

Rishab Mittal
Rishab Mittal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 11:38 am

"The world is full of infinite possibilities and countless opportunities, but your life and career are finite, meaning you have limited time to find what you’re searching for and make your mark on the world. This is your time. It’s limited, so don’t waste it. Find something you like to do and just do it. That’s how real entrepreneurs always start." says Mr. Rishab Mittal, a 26-year-old leading business tycoon hailing from the small city of Bhopal in MP, India. The young lad believes that the ability to listen, whether it be to the opinions of customers or employees, is also integral to success. While one must have the confidence to make their own choices, it is still incredibly important not to become detached from the people whose needs one is trying to meet.

Rishab has entered and has made a mark in many diverse business sectors like mining, electronics, construction, real estate, food industries and medical equipments and infrastructure. At 26, Mr. Mittal has built an immaculate empire for himself, with his businesses spreading across diverse sectors. His business ventures like Lytage Electric Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Marble and Tiles Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Coal Resources Pvt. Ltd., Pera Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Pera Freshener Pvt. Ltd. have annual turnovers of up to a billion. Mr. Mittal not only has had a knack for entrepreneurial endeavors, but takes equal interest in sports and fitness. During his school days, Rishab participated and won laurels in many state as well as national level tournaments for badminton, chess and squash.

Mr. Mittal has been focussing on social, not material gain especially now, during the COVID-19 emergency in the country when he opened a hospital with 1000 beds for the medical urgency in the country. He contributed towards distribution of masks, fed numerous roadside animals, donated oxygen cylinders and oximeters. Furthermore, he owns the Shri Parmeshwarlal Mittal charitable trust and the Khwahishey group of Katni, an initiative helping those in need. He believes that uniting everyone around why we do what we do is the most important thing. He thinks that people want to make a difference, so putting out information that makes a difference is really important.

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Rishab Mittal Entrepreneurship Success Confidence Leading Business Tycoon Shri Parmeshwarlal Mittal The Khwahishey Group Of Katni
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability