Reviving the Tradition Of Brahmacharya: A Call For Modern Youth

“Brahmacharya or Celibacy is a vital energy; it is the quintessence of blood; it is a rational process of preserving and conserving precious energy to be utilized in other essential and indispensable functions. Any activity, whether it's eating, relationship, conversation, or anything else, if it is a compulsive process – if you are a slave to it – then it is an obstacle”.
The famous Rasik saint Premanand Ji Maharaj, who lives in Vrindavan Dham, is known for his lively and energetic Satsang. He is a dynamic spiritual guru who speaks boldly on every human and national welfare topic. Today, many youths have benefitted from his teachings, and many more are trying to follow his path. Nowadays, one of the most important topics of his Satsang is 'Save the Celibacy of Youth'.
He always emphasises that “it’s imperative to save the celibacy of youth because the Celibacy is vital energy, a special force which supports your life, which is the Prana (life-force) of Pranas, which shines in your sparkling eyes, which beams in your shining cheeks, is a great treasure to all human. From food, chyle is manufactured; out of chyle (Annarasa) comes blood; out of blood comes flesh; out of flesh comes fat; out of fat comes marrow; out of marrow comes this vital energy. And it is the last essence. It is the essence of essences. It exists in a subtle form throughout the body”.
Brahmacharya is the conduct you attain or reach the Brahma (God). It is a movement towards God or the soul. It controls all the senses in thought, word, and deed. He believes that if we talk about building up a good nation, then it is essential for all the young generations to follow the celibacy rules. 'Brahmacharya' or 'celibacy' does not mean giving up the family life or becoming a Sanyasi, but following the Grihastha' Dharma with restraint. The interest and participation in devotion and spirituality of today's young generation is increasing very rapidly; this can be seen in the physical form in Sri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Vrindavan Dham, wherepeople come from far and wide to see Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, to listen to his Satsang and to have one-on-one conversations (EkantikVartalap) with him. People of all religions, sects, and age groups are attracted to him and benefit from his genuine advice, shunning all bad company and dirty thoughts and living a happy life.
Premanand Ji Maharaj further explained, “What are we seeing these days? Young boys, girls, men and women are entirely immersed in the ocean of impure thoughts, desires. This is highly condemnable. It is surprising to hear some stories of boys. Many college boys have come to me here in EkantikVartalap and personally told me about their miserable lives. Due to bad company, their power of discrimination has been destroyed due to the intoxication of excitement and lustful tendencies. Why do you give up energy for small, momentary, physical that take weeks and months to achieve?”
In the olden days, the students of Gurukul, the ancient education system of India, were healthy and robust. No authentic moral culture is taught in modern schools and colleges today. There is a need for change in the present education system. Modernity has made our young generation even weaker than weak. They are living an artificial life. The next generation is formed from this young generation. Unless parents, men and women, boys and girls, try their best to observe the vow of celibacy or celibacy, it is impossible to remain strong and healthy. If parents are not mentally and spiritually healthy, children will not be born healthy, and if the family is not happy and healthy, there will be unrest in society. So, how will we be able to build a strong nation in such a situation? Therefore, everyone must practice celibacy.