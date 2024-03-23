Reviving the Tradition Of Brahmacharya: A Call For Modern Youth

Brahmacharya is the conduct you attain or reach the Brahma (God). It is a movement towards God or the soul. It controls all the senses in thought, word, and deed. He believes that if we talk about building up a good nation, then it is essential for all the young generations to follow the celibacy rules. 'Brahmacharya' or 'celibacy' does not mean giving up the family life or becoming a Sanyasi, but following the Grihastha' Dharma with restraint. The interest and participation in devotion and spirituality of today's young generation is increasing very rapidly; this can be seen in the physical form in Sri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Vrindavan Dham, wherepeople come from far and wide to see Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, to listen to his Satsang and to have one-on-one conversations (EkantikVartalap) with him. People of all religions, sects, and age groups are attracted to him and benefit from his genuine advice, shunning all bad company and dirty thoughts and living a happy life.