Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy- One Of A Kind In Chandigarh

The makeup enterprise is amongst the quickest running endeavours across the globe. Nonetheless, the pandemic took a toll and impacted it dramatically. Nay! It inevitably waned originally but the internet assisted roar it up and as per the reports glamour and makeup industry are enormous supporters in extents of business.



In the sphere of makeup and beauty, Reveka Setia is an idol. Established in Chandigarh, she runs Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy to train her students. Her studio is bent to develop different looks for customers. Students enrol to learn from the best makeup school. From base to lipstick her makeup is perfect and stunning eternally. From Delhi to her hometown Rajpura, she has been broadening her work. Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy is establishing ideals for flawless and natural-looking makeovers.



With the background of 10 years and more, her academy has been a stage for so many beginners to pave their route in the realm of loveliness. If you wish to sway all the hearts on your D Day, Reveka Makeup Studio is the perfect place for you. Her academy will always support you even after you finish your course because that's when the most help is required. She presently has 2 studios in Rajpura and Chandigarh but she is aspiring to increase her venture to Delhi. Highly regarded for their thorough mastery of both Indian and Western traditions, Reveka Makeovers cultivates commendable looks. Likewise, they acknowledge the maxim 'Embrace Yourself'.



Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy is recognized for the looks curated for Urvashi Rautela. Reveka's allured brushes aren't only restricted to Chandigarh or Punjab but she travels around the world. She creates party makeup, bridal makeup, and pre-wedding makeup to make you look your best on your special day. Besides doing clientele makeup, she runs a full-fledged academy. Her studio is the most desired in the city in terms of exemplary.



Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy is more like a continual foundation you can always come to as it builds substantial careers and proper setups for students. It extends life-changing courses for striving makeup fanciers. Her academy is your one-stop destination. Her studio & academy stands out in the crowd. Her academy focuses on giving one-to-one training to aspiring Makeup Artists. This helps the students to master the makeup techniques and achieve the best results. If you're looking for a reputed and trained professional that also appears to be as natural as possible then Reveka Makeup Studio is an ideal choice for you.

Her studio also gives after-course vocation counselling and marketing workshops, which are remarkably profitable to learners. It enables them to get in touch with makeup clients and settle into their dream job. Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy will teach everything from the basics. They possess the expertise to train students perfectly. Her Studio & Academy is a platform to redefine your beauty and help others recognise your calibre.

Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy intends to provide a detailed and comprehensive makeover to their clients as they do their work with perfection. Her team is ever prepared to transit to the outstation. Her studio and academy provide you with an array of makeup and hairstyle services that will be categorized for you in tailor-made packages for you to decide from. The wide range of services offered by Reveka Makeover includes Regular Makeup, HD Makeup, Airbrush Makeup, Party Makeup, Hairstyling, Eyelashes, Draping and makeup service at the venue. When searching for a makeup studio and academy in The City Beautiful, you can't miss visiting Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy which vows to cater to your needs always.

