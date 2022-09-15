Revamp your Bathroom with Luxury Designer Bathroom Accessories from IndianShelf

The patrons of fine living will vouch that bathrooms are now perceived as personal feel-good spaces. In the last few years, a lot of attention and design intervention has been carried out in bathroom décor, especially with accessories and other elements. With the festive season around the corner, it’s the right time to give a classic makeover to your bathroom.

Keeping the festive theme in mind, IndianShelf has introduced a collection of brass bathroom accessories like brass-made towel rods, towel racks, and brackets for wall shelves that will add a touch of elegance. Brass-finished accessories provide an ethnic touch to the bathroom, reflecting a unique design concept.

While the markets are flooded with simple & plain bathroom accessories, the luxury brass sets from IndianShelf are ornate, unique and perfect for the festive season. Here are some luxury designer bathroom accessories that you can shop at IndianShelf. These can be used in sets.

Towel Rings for bathroom

Towel rings are generally used to hang towels and other necessary items. At IndianShelf, there is a good collection of sturdy brass towel rings made of pure brass, which are easily mountable and decorative. Take your pick from a Brass Butterfly towel ring or Brass Towel hanger with a bird figurine. There are also Lion head towel rings in different colours that add a royal touch. Brass Peacock Shape Towel Ring/Door Handle, Elephant & Ox towel rings are equally popular.

Wall Hooks for Bathroom

Indianshelf also has plenty of vintage-looking brass wall hooks that are finished in distressed antique brass and also a regular look. These hooks are extremely decorative and also useful apart from being easy to install, making them a must-have for any bathroom space. Take your pick from Butterfly shape wall hook Brass bird sitting on a branch hook. There are also framed single wall hooks with squirrel, sea shell, Duck, deer & star engraved as a centrepiece. The options are plenty.

Towel Holder & Brackets for Bathroom

A simple towel holder in brass can immediately uplift the bathroom décor and add a touch of luxury. At IndianShelf, take your pick from the luxurious brass towel holder with butterfly motifs, which comes with a nice, polished finish and is the perfect length for a hand towel. Golden brass butterfly towel holders and bird figurine brackets are extremely popular too.

