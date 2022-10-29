Rethink Investment Strategy With Oryen Network's Guaranteed High APY Unlike BitDAO Or Maker

Cryptocurrencies and staking have been around for a while now. In the early days, mining was the only way to earn rewards for participating in the network. But as the ecosystem grew, staking became a more popular way to earn rewards. Today, there are several staking protocols, each with advantages and disadvantages.

Oryen Network (ORY) offers a unique solution that promises guaranteed high APY compared to popular projects like BitDAO (BIT) or Maker (MKR). By automatically staking ORY tokens, investors can earn a worry-free high return forever.

Oryen Network (ORY)

Oryen is the governance token of Oryen Network designed with the rebase module. To encourage positive rebasing, Oryen Network employs the staking mechanism. The awards are collected from the sale and purchase taxes.

Thanks to the unique Oryen Autostaking Technic, getting passive revenue has become easier for both novice and seasoned stakers.

With an APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 90% and an ROI (Return on Investment) of 0.177%, Oryen Network remains unrivaled. The mere act of purchasing and keeping cryptocurrency may generate interest payments in the form of ORY tokens. The incentive payments are sent immediately. Every 60 minutes, the ORY tokens are added to client wallets.

Oryen’s first presale phase has just gone live, offering investors 15% bonuses and referral programs. The $ORY token will launch on Pancakeswap on December 30, meaning the time is ticking to join the revolutionary staking ecosystem at the lowest costs.

BitDAO (BIT)

BitDAO is among the most extensive decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). BIT is the governance token in the BitDAO network, having proposal and vote power. The first governance policy comprises token swaps with current and new projects, treasury allocation, and core protocol changes. The project aims to create a decentralized, tokenized economy accessible to everyone.

The APY for staking BIT is variable, ranging from 2% to 20% and falling to 0% when the market is red, making the payouts impossible to predict.

Maker (MKR)

MakerDAO launched the Maker (MKR) token to support the stability of MakerDAO’s DAI token and enable governance for the Dai Credit System. The holders of MKR make crucial operational and long-term choices for the system.

MakerDAO utilizes two tokens: MKR and DAI. The DAI is a stablecoin created as an alternative to more volatile cryptocurrencies and a new form of the financial system, while MKR guarantees to maintain the DAI's stability.

Multiple exchanges allow Maker staking, with AAX's 4% APY rate being the highest.

The Bottom Line

With the current economic conditions, it may be time to rethink your investment strategy. Oryen Network offers a guaranteed high APY, making it a much safer investment than BitDAO or Maker.

Thus, with the potential for high returns and a low risk of loss, the Oryen Network is an excellent choice for those looking to invest in the current volatile market.

