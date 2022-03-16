reNNovate: Addressing The Needs Of The Modern Indian Women

Construction has always been a man’s world. From workers to consumers, transactions have always been male dominated. “When we started reNNovate, we were quite surprised to see that most initial inquiries were from men. Our site teams were fully male dominated and many customers also preferred male designers on their projects. Even from the consumer transaction point of view, the women of the home rarely chimed in over cost finalization and had little role in design selections.”, explains Smita Vijaykumar Design Lead at reNNovate.

From our head office to sales, marketing, designing and even execution teams, there has been such a heart-warming inclusion of more and more women. Somehow, over time design has become a stronghold of women designers. At reNNovate, we have a large women dominated design team. They manage the site and labour too.

Not just internals teams, we have found a paradigm shift in consumers too. Working, empowered women reach out to us, actively shortlist design and the best part is that they also pay for the entire interiors. Customers have also traditionally been men, but things are changing!

In fact, a majority of homes we do, have young mothers with their little ones. Those projects have the best design details, kids’ rooms and end of project delight. Its wonderful to do such detailed projects, most of which are child friendly and pet friendly homes. We saw a large upswing during the covid years when a lot of focus actually shifted towards home interiors, usability and design.

As, one of their customers, Hetal Doshi writes, “We have nothing but praise for reNNovate interiors. Our flat was actually completed on time during the Covid-19 pandemic. reNNovate team laboured for weeks with us designing the place to accommodate our many and varied needs. They have managed to create an amazing amount of storage area (a huge plus in regions where space is at a premium) without compromising on the flow, and feel of a light and airy flat. The combinations of colour, laminates, accessories, upholstery have come together beautifully in the final product. The team was great at offering suggestions, and gently challenging us when we may have gone too far with our own ideas but also receptive enough to know what we absolutely needed to have and amending the plans accordingly to accommodate things that pitched up. We would have no hesitation using their team again for any future projects!”

Cost is just one aspect, but, day to day usage, maintenance, aesthetics are usually something that women are taking care of. It fills our heart with great pride that reNNovate is for the women, by the women, of the women.

As a part of our inclusivity efforts, we actively try to add all family members onto more informal group forums like whatsapp to share ideas, communicate designs etc. By communicating through WhatsApp instead of traditional emails, we have actually received lots of connection during design and even in the warranty phase. It not only provides great inclusivity for all family members but also image/video exchanges. Our customers are typically from reputed companies like Delloite, Accenture, PWC, major banks like HDFC, Axis etc.

As, one of their customers Ekta Sinha, a senior executive with PWC reviews on google with 5 stars, “To start with, we give a huge round of applause to reNNovate for all her efforts to get our dream into reality. This is a team of professionals who are dedicated, innovative, sincere and very very prompt in terms of responding to their clients’ requirement. There has not been a single day we got a chance to doubt your capabilities. You are indeed the go- to for all who needs quick and good work for their property.

The fineness, the look, the aesthetics, the lightings, the fabric and everything that you have put together is just as per our requirement. Last but not the least, your work is commendable and we strongly recommend everyone who is reading this block for reviews.”

Even practically speaking, most of the post installation maintenance is taken care of by our women customers. Not just the working women, even the in-laws, the friends, the other family members in the house enjoy a home filled with positivity. We see that especially when we take customers for completed projects’ showings. We are so thankful for the hospitality offered, and most importantly the happiness and pride in the home!

It is so nice to see the house being personalized, decorated and most importantly maintained. Such pride for us, such pride for our customers. We have over time found women to be the best people to refer us, their reviews and word of mouth is the best. They influence large friends groups, circles, and family groups and feel such pride and accomplishment with great interiors.

Influencers, referrals and review writers are actively women: a true reflection of design through the lens of functionality, maintenance and design. A welcome shift from just cost driven projects!

Winning the facebook grant for women only validated reNNovate’s conscious efforts towards this inclusivity. More power to you reNNovate!