Reflex Bar Brewery And Dining: The Uberchic Lifestyle Club Opened In Gurgaon

Gurgaon boasts of a number of extravagant clubs and fine dining restaurants. Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining is the latest addition and has been the talk of the town owing to its instagrammable interiors and design. We got in touch with Suman Bharti, the founder of Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining. Excerpts of the interview are below –

1. When did you launch Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining in Gurugram?

Coming from a business family, I have always been motivated to be an entrepreneur. With huge experience in the fashion industry, multiple fields and being enthusiastic in starting my own venture, we launched Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining in September 2022 venturing into the bar and brewery industry in the Gurugram market. Reflex defines opulence and it is one of the most instagrammable brand new uber-luxe lifestyle party places in Gurugram.

2. What is the concept at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining? Explain the uniqueness about your offerings

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining is known for its euphonic vibes. The concept at this lifestyle chic club is to offer transformational party experiences to its customers. The ambience of the brewery is created to offer luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30-foot-high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft tall LED screen. This place is known for drinks and signature cocktails done by one of India’s famous and finest mixologists, Yangdup Lama; gourmet food and lively entertainment.

Music being a highlight to every party, Reflex encompasses personalized music which not only includes English but also Latin, pop, jazz and rock. And to uplift the party, Reflex has an in-house DJ which sets the party mood right for all its party lovers. The menu is curated in such a way that it caters to the popular palettes which includes multi-cuisine food ranging from Indian, European, Middle Eastern and more.

Reflex brewery offers signature beers on tap ranging from malty brown lager, German wheat beer, wheat-based ale to Belgian-style ale. Skilled bar artists set the bar for vibrant cocktails made using colourful ingredients and tempting flavours. Scrumptious food and upbeat vibes at Reflex make the place lively. The unique offering of Italian indulgences of hand-rolled pastas and wood-fired pizza; French finesse of warm breads and a lip-smacking menu at Reflex, helps the brand to stand out in the crowd.

3. Why did you choose the Gurugram market for launching the lifestyle bar and brewery concept?

The idea behind launching Reflex in the ever-growing Gurugram market is to cater to the uber-luxe crowd who appreciates luxury, urban millennials and high- net worth individuals to look for an exclusive, elite and style-savvy outing place to chill. Keeping in mind the urban crowd of Gurugram, Reflex offers euphonic vibes and personalized music and in- house DJ that upholds the crowd. The guests can indulge in signature mocktails and cocktails, beers and wine and the scrumptious food menu.

4. Have any cocktail mixologists on-boarded?

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining has collaborated with one of India's famous and finest mixologists, Yangdup Lama. He is the only Indian to feature on the 2020 Bar World list of 100 most influential people. We are excited to offer our guests with world famous cocktail combinations from a renowned mixologist.

5. Kindly elaborate on the architecture of the place and entertainment offerings.

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining offers luxury decor which is infused with a 30-foot-high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft tall LED screen. The ambience of this lifestyle boutique club is thoughtfully decorated with contemporary wall arts, custom lights and fittings that lend a touch of opulence. Each corner of this club has been meticulously designed with selected decor elements to make Reflex standout as one of the most retro-chic glamorous places in Gurugram.

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, we host Ladies night every Wednesday evenings. For weekends, we host Pop Retro music and DJ nights to keep our guests entertained throughout the evening till late night.

6. What are the innovative offerings in the pipeline for 2023?

We would be launching our beer on the tap soon collaborating with one of India's craft brewing industry pioneers, Mr. Ishan Grover. We also aim to keep innovating throughout the year on our both food and drinks menu by adding more authentic lip-smacking dishes and some signature cocktails and crafted beers from renowned personalities.