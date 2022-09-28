Reel to Real Hero Akash Singh Rajput To Launch Free Vaccine of Lumpy Virus For Cows

Akash Singh Rajput after winning the hearts of the audience with his acting in Ashram is back again to win the hearts of the public with his heroic step. When the cows are being neglected and very few are stepping ahead for help. This real-life hero has decided to launch over 3000 vaccines for the lumpy virus to save our 'Gau Mata'. The vaccines will be completely free of cost and he will launch a toll-free number too. The toll-free number will be available to help 24*7.

He has chosen his birthday, 25th September to take this great initiative. Hence, it's proved again that he is not just a reel life hero but he is a hero in real life too. Akash has created a buzz in the media with his role in Ashram 3, it got appreciated from all over India. From a television actor in Pores to bug projects in Bollywood, he is making his state proud with all of his work.

The fans are waiting for his next appearance and projects. Where most people are focusing on themselves only. At such a young age have taken multiple steps for society. His selfless work has made him a youth icon of Madhya Pradesh. Every youth follows him and gets inspired by his work. You can know about his work and ideas in brief

http://akashsinghrajput.in.

He is actively working for the welfare of youth and society. This initiative of vaccines for the lumpy virus is another example of his work. When everyone celebrates their birthday with great pomp, Akash will dedicate this birthday to the welfare and safety of cows. The lumpy virus has affected thousands of cows till now.

Talking about Akash Singh Rajput, he is not only a good actor but an admired icon for the youth too due to his social work. He has organised a Kabaddi Tournament in MP to provide a platform for the youth to display their talents and boost their confidence. His name has been included in the World Book of Records London, for organising the largest cricket Mahakumbh as well.

Mirzapur, Karamfal Data Shani, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Aam 3 are some notable projects Akash. He is ready for the help of society 24*7 and will continue to follow his passion as an actor too.