Real World Gunfighting Training Reviews - Life Saving Firearm Skills To Know?

Real World Gunfighting Training: Explore New Techniques To Master Real World Gunfighting Skills

One of the leading gun trainers in the U.S., Mike ‘Ox’ Oschner, is finally launching his long-awaited book aiming to train American gun owners to get more skills in less time in gunfighting. The ‘Real World Gunfighting Training’ is a manual whose goal is to make both trained and basic gun owners learn the basics of gun range shooting in real-world situations, increasing your chances of survival and saving others in the process.

According to Mike, the training incorporates neurology to “help shooters build more skill--and more resilient skill--in less time than what's possible with traditional firearms training”. As a master-level IDPA shooter with a subcompact Glock 26, a Rangemaster & NRA instructor, a UTM and RBTA Mil/LE force-on-force instructor, a Force Science Institute Analyst of human factors in lethal force encounters, and a student of performance neurology, Mike is highly trained in gun training, hence his idea to write a book and help more people who cannot be able to afford his online or in-person training modules.

Following his dismissal from an elite military firearms instructor program, Mike chose to start selling his training to the general public and has trained over 1,500 students including members of the military, law enforcement, instructors, competitors, and other responsibly armed Americans.

So, what is the Real World Gunfighting Training?

After years of practice and training in gun fighting, and a year more in studying neurology, psychology and physiology, Mike created a simple manual on how every responsible gun owner can improve their gunfighting skills and use the manual to have real-world gun combat without added risks. The ‘Real World Gunfighting Training’ is a manual that uses cutting-edge brain training, accelerated learning on real-world gunfighting skills and reduces the time to master gun skills like a Special Op or SWAT team member would.

The idea arose from the problems that Mike saw from his earlier students, whereby respectable gun owners rarely knew how to use the guns anywhere else other than the training field. While other trainers and instructors also saw these problems, the norm was a status quo or prescribing secrets which could only be found in obscure journals, high-priced textbooks and programs explained in almost impossible to understand PhD language

Real World Gunfighting Training offers all the needed knowledge that helps to kickstart your gun skills training in a fun, easy-to-do, and free training manual. The training manual incorporates shortcuts to firearms training which builds more skill in less time, helping you save on equipment, time and money while training.

What Real World Gunfight Training Is About

The first rule about Real World Gunfighting training is that it makes your practice match real-world situations. The book talks about the ‘six attack factors’ that help you mimic reality. The manual ensures that everything that you learn in training is not all that different to situations in the real world, which improves your speed and accuracy when the response is needed. In the book, you'll learn how to add 6 of the most common real-world contexts to your training at a fraction of the cost of the current training models.

Secondly, the book trains your brain the way it wants to learn using the ‘9 keys of accelerated learning’. Through thousands of hours of research on neurology and psychology, Mike found simple and effective training methods that help your brain function fast and accurately, despite being scared, surprised, or caught abruptly in a melee.

Finally, the manual also helps you build a foundation of vision, balance, and hand-eye coordination. This allows you to identify threats faster, react quicker and move more efficiently and accurately. While many gun owners, especially those with pistols, lack the required hand-eye coordination or slick movements, the book trains you to ‘regain’ these coordinations and improve how they work together, to improve your firearm release and shooting.

The benefits of Real World Gunfighting Training

There are plenty of advantages to improving your real-world gunfighting training, the key reason being self-defence and protecting those around you. Once you start reading the “Real World Gunfighting Training” manual you will start understanding the psychology and physiology behind firearm training, and gain other benefits including:

Outperform serious trained shooters: The training manual helps relatively inexperienced shooters to outperform lifelong serious, tactical shooters in advanced dynamic shooting. After a few weeks of training a few hours a week, inexperienced shooters gain the needed knowledge to shoot accurately and fast in reality.

Speed and accuracy: After a few chapters and just one shooting drill sequence, shooters using the manual report up to 20% average improvement in their speed and accuracy. Shooters are able to shoot better on the move than most shooters can shoot flat-footed!

Rapid decision-making: The manual helps train the shooters in real-life situations and simulations based on changing visual outputs. This has been shown to improve the shooters' decision-making in real-life situations by up to 2 to 4 times.

Live training: Real World Gunfighting Training also incorporates live training videos and workouts that allow you to reach your potential and cross barriers that seemed impossible due to mobility, age, or previous injuries.

Real World Gunfighting Training

Get Your Copy Today!

The Real World Gunfighting Training manual is free for anyone who would like to sharpen their shooting skills. All you need to do is enter your details on the official website and pay $9.95 in shipping and handling fees and the book will be delivered straight to your doorstep.

Additionally, the book comes with a $100 bonus in value books that help you further your goals of becoming a top marksman. The books include “After the Smoke Clears”, a video training on laws surrounding defensive shootings; "Top 10 Things To Avoid (and look for) In Reality Based Training and Force-On-Force Training"; and “Gundamentals”, a training video covering everything you need to know about guns from handling, cleaning, caring, and using the guns.

