Real Estate Just Got A Social Media Makeover, Thanks To Snehil Yadav

Get ready to be inspired by the amazing journey of Snehil Yadav a video content creator, luxury realtor, and a true game-changer in the world of real estate. Born and raised in Lucknow, Snehil had a burning desire to break away from the cycle of government jobs that ran in his family for generations – and he did, as he ventured into the realm of business after having successfully completed his graduation.

Snehil Yadav began his entrepreneurial journey by introducing Virtual Reality (VR) technology in the real estate industry, which unfortunately didn't entirely take off as he had hoped. Undeterred, he shifted gears and dived headfirst into traditional real estate brokerage. He quickly rose up the ranks and began cracking high-value deals, ultimately finding his true calling in commercial leasing.

When things were looking up for Snehil, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing a major setback in his business. But, like a true champ, he refused to let the pandemic defeat him.

It was also around the time short video content consumption was at its highest, in the form of TikTok which was banned in India. Eventually, the trend continued with Instagram reels. Additionally, the lockdown fueled by the widespread Jio networks enabled online content devouring in all corners of the country.

Snehil Yadav relocated to Pune, where he hit the ground running, using his entrepreneurial instincts to try something unique. Taking inspiration from the likes of Ryan Serhant and other video content creators in the West, he assembled a team of experts to help him produce stunning video content for Instagram and YouTube to showcase the properties he was selling.

Despite his initial shyness and self-doubt, Snehil put aside his insecurities and decided to be his own host. And to his surprise, he quickly found that he had a natural talent for it.

This worked well, especially for the consumers who were able to view a 360-degree detailed view of potential properties and reach out to him directly. Additionally, social media has churned out quality and genuine leads for him compared to property listing sites.

As he started generating leads and closing deals through his YouTube videos, he gained a growing fanbase of supporters who loved his authentic approach and down-to-earth style. Soon, he was a social media sensation, taking over Instagram with his @snehil_realestate handle and amassing over 129K followers.

As of today, Snehil Yadav boasts of a client base ranging from businessmen to celebrities to athletes. One recent deal worth mentioning is the one made with Ruturaj Gaikwad who is an Indian International Cricketer and the opening batsman for the IPL team, Chennai SuperKings.

Additionally, NRIs make up a major chunk of his clientele. Snehil Yadav has found a unique way to tap into the NRI market – by connecting with them through his engaging reels and YouTube videos. With his charming on-screen presence, he has won the trust of his viewers, making it easier for him to build lasting relationships with his NRI clientele. This strategy has proved to be a game-changer for Snehil, as he now counts a significant number of NRIs among his satisfied customers.

Almost 2 years into this realm, Snehil Yadav is flooded with a question across social media platforms – can one sell such high-ticket properties solely through social media? In a candid conversation, Snehil Yadav answers this – “Absolutely, we can. Social media allows us to go beyond print media because it enables you to showcase yourself and your services on a more personal level. This helps facilitate a connection that you cannot get with any other type of advertising. In fact, not just real estate, I encourage people from different fields to leverage the compounding power of social media for their career.”

At the moment, Snehil Yadav is flooded with leads. Renowned developers regularly approach him to market their properties, recognizing him as a rising star in the world of real estate. And as brand deals started pouring in, Snehil knew that he had truly arrived. This was just the beginning of a life-long love affair with the camera, and he's determined to use his platform to break down the barriers that keep people from considering real estate as a promising career path.