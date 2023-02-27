Rajendra Mehta, Director, Sales & Marketing, Glowderma: Driving The Expansion Of Sanosan In India

Sanosan, Made in Germany, premium baby care brand has fast emerged as the most popular choice for the Indian mothers in just a couple of years of its launch in India with its Indian partner Glowderma.

The company’s portfolio of products in India include Sanosan Baby Care Lotion, Sanosan Baby Bath & Shampoo, Sanosan Baby Care Cream, Sanosan Baby Oil and Sanosan Baby Nappy rash cream, among others.

Counting on its social media activities and an impressive slew of influencers who are loved by millions, Sanosan has gradually gained an incredible reach all across the country. The brand is also getting promoted through organising various activities on special occasions like Children’s Day celebrations, etc.

Mr. Rajendra Mehta, Director, Sales & Marketing, Glowderma said, “We have already launched Sanosan’s products pan-India and have gained an exceptional response from all the markets across the country. We started from the metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad initially but now the products are available all across the country. Sanosan products can also be purchased through our dedicated e-commerce website. ”

Sanosan has gradually captured major markets across Western India, South India, Eastern part of the country and even North India comprising tier-I-II in all the states pan-India.

Another reason why the Sanosan’s products are prescribed by the top doctors in the country is that all its products are strictly free from harmful chemicals like silicones, paraffins, SLS/SLEs or Phenoxyethanol.

“We have received extremely positive feedback from the doctors regarding the benefits of Sanosan Baby products. We are also raising awareness among the mothers about the benefits of the natural ingredients such as Organic Olive Oil and Milk Protein which form the basis of the Sanosan Baby skin care products,” added Mr. Mehta.

Especially the natural milk protein is the most exciting ingredient that sets Sanosan baby products apart from many others. Gentle for baby’s delicate skin, natural milk protein forms a protective layer, reduces moisture loss and provides a 24-hour moisturising effect. Every Sanosan product contains combinations of natural substances developed especially for delicate and sensitive baby skin.

All Sanosan products are clinically tested and produced in Germany with a high level of diligence and responsibility. Entire production process of Sanosan is subjected to the strictest quality control.

Enthused by the initial success and the fast-rising demand, the company is expanding its field force. Already a large number of medical representatives of the company are promoting its products in India.

“Our representatives are present in all the states and our products have already picked up well in West and South India across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” said Mr. Mehta. Recently Sanosan products have also gained popularity in North-East and then it has already captured considerable market in Chandigarh in North India.

Sanosan has received good response not only in the metros but also in tier-I-II cities. Thanks to the awareness drive being run by Sanosan, the brand has already built a loyal base of more than one lakh customers in India. Sanosan is manufactured by Mann & Schroder Cosmetics (M&S Cosmetics) – Germany and it’s available in more than 75 countries across the globe.