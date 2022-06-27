Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Rahul Gangwani With RG Speed Car Rental Grew His Car Rental Business From 10 Cars To 70 Now

The serial entrepreneur has always shown his genius in all his business ventures, which now includes RG Speed Car Rental across Dubai, the UAE.

Rahul Gangwani With RG Speed Car Rental Grew His Car Rental Business From 10 Cars To 70 Now
Rahul Gangwani, Owner, RG Speed Car Rental

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 2:25 pm

To have the vision to attain a specific goal in life is one thing, but to grind each day, hustle, make tough choices and bold decisions, face challenges and overcome them all, and put in consistent efforts to turn those visions into a beautiful reality is a different thing altogether. To belong to the latter category, people may have to put in incessant efforts and leave no stone unturned to attain their desired success in their respective industries. So many professionals from different parts of the world have done that and proved their mettle as true-blue professionals and entrepreneurs. Rahul Gangwani serves as one of the finest examples of one such entrepreneur, who, with his one-of-a-kind car rental business RG Speed Car Rental, has come to the business world’s forefront.

Rahul Gangwani is the one who belongs to a business family and always felt that entrepreneurship was in his blood, which he even proved by the kind of successful business ventures he built over the years and led all of them to exponential levels of success. Jumping into the car rental niche of Dubai, which is already known as a highly competitive space, he also showed his courage as a young serial entrepreneur. Speaking on the same, Rahul Gangwani as, the founder of RG Speed Car Rental, says, “Would you believe that I had only started the business with 10 cars and from there, my team and I have been able to now reach 70, thriving on our passion and incredible services for car rental services in Dubai.” 

Adding further, he says, “I am proud of how we at RG Speed Car Rental have determinedly moved ahead on our path to continuously grow as a brand, offering an incredible fleet of cars like Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin, Maserati, Range Rover, and Porsche.”

To know more, follow him on Instagram @rahulrdx2941 and his brand @rgspeedcarrentals .

Related stories

Yamini Rana Won The Title Of Mrs World Harmony At The Mrs World International Show

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Rahul Gangwani RG Speed Car Rental Car Rental Business
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident