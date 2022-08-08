Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

R K Marble: Khoobsurat Imaandaari A Legacy Of Transparency, Set In Stone

R K MARBLE & GRANITE PVT LTD, ESTABLISHED IN 1989 WITH A SINGLE WAREHOUSE IN KISHANGARH, RAJASTHAN, IS NOW SYNONYMOUS WITH SUPERIOR QUALITY AND EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCES SINCE. BESIDES BEING THE LONG-STANDING LEADER IN INDIA’S NATURAL STONE LANDSCAPE, R K MARBLE HAS EARNED A NAME GLOBALLY FOR ITS TRANSPARENCY. MR. VIKAS PATNI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, R K MARBLE & GRANITE PVT LTD, SPOKE WITH OUTLOOK BUSINESS. THE EXCERPTS:

R K Marble & Granite Pvt. Ltd.
R K Marble & Granite Pvt. Ltd.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 4:25 pm

 

Mr. Vikas Patni, Managing Director, R K Marble & Granite Pvt Ltd.

Tell us about the success story of R K Marble & Granite Pvt. Ltd.  

The success of R K Marble & Granite Pvt Ltd can only be attributed to one thing: consistent value that builds trust. For over 33 years, we have been delivering a smooth experience for marble buyers pan India. 

Stepping into the marble industry as a family of grain merchants, we started with Morward White and immediately disrupted the market with our Wonder Marble. We acquired the mines of Flawless White Marble and Cat’s Eye Marble in Vietnam and began exporting to around 70 countries across the globe. Our group company introduced innovations through Ninety Degree Stone, presenting a vast variety of exotic stones, surface finishes and lightweight slabs, to discerning customers. 

Today, we are one of the largest importers of marble in India. Our warehouses are in Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Gurugram (Haryana), and our showroom is in New Delhi. 

Now, having introduced fair and fixed prices, we are setting another benchmark of quality and transparency in the industry. 

 

How Have Other Group Companies Helped R K Marble In Expansion?  

Sharing the resources and maintaining a transparent line of communication have contributed to our group’s growth across verticals. Additionally, since the RK Group has chiefly focused on creating exquisite living spaces and uplifting lifestyles, we share learning and insights on consumer pain points to deliver extraordinary experiences. 

 

What is the USP of the Group’s parent firm? 

Fair & Fixed Pricing – a first in this industry – is our key differentiator. Offering the widest range of imported marble and granite in India, we understand that our clients need to trust that they are paying the true value of the slabs. And regretfully, they can’t get the assurance anywhere due to long-persisting malpractices. 

With fair & fixed pricing for ace quality imported marble and granite, we hope to turn the tide and put the power back in the consumers’ hands. The Khoobsurat Imaandaari campaign may be a ripple in the ocean but, given the warm outpouring of love it has received, larger waves are on the horizon. 

 

How will this industry shape up in the upcoming years? 

We hope more and more marble suppliers follow suit and introduce a fair and fixed price policy. So far, we have only heard positive feedback from customers, and that’s how we know that new homeowners truly appreciate the transparency. 

There is ample scope to grow, especially owing to innovative marble usage by the new age architects and interior designers. This overall industry is expected to grow at 7.5-10% in the coming years. The imported marble flooring sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5-7%. 

R K Marble has plans to expand its presence into key metro cities soon. 

 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight R K Marble & Granite Pvt. Ltd. Business Marble Businessman Architecture Design Natural Building Material Building Materials Stone Granite
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics