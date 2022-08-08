R K Marble: Khoobsurat Imaandaari A Legacy Of Transparency, Set In Stone

Mr. Vikas Patni, Managing Director, R K Marble & Granite Pvt Ltd.

Tell us about the success story of R K Marble & Granite Pvt. Ltd.

The success of R K Marble & Granite Pvt Ltd can only be attributed to one thing: consistent value that builds trust. For over 33 years, we have been delivering a smooth experience for marble buyers pan India.

Stepping into the marble industry as a family of grain merchants, we started with Morward White and immediately disrupted the market with our Wonder Marble. We acquired the mines of Flawless White Marble and Cat’s Eye Marble in Vietnam and began exporting to around 70 countries across the globe. Our group company introduced innovations through Ninety Degree Stone, presenting a vast variety of exotic stones, surface finishes and lightweight slabs, to discerning customers.

Today, we are one of the largest importers of marble in India. Our warehouses are in Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Gurugram (Haryana), and our showroom is in New Delhi.

Now, having introduced fair and fixed prices, we are setting another benchmark of quality and transparency in the industry.

How Have Other Group Companies Helped R K Marble In Expansion?

Sharing the resources and maintaining a transparent line of communication have contributed to our group’s growth across verticals. Additionally, since the RK Group has chiefly focused on creating exquisite living spaces and uplifting lifestyles, we share learning and insights on consumer pain points to deliver extraordinary experiences.

What is the USP of the Group’s parent firm?

Fair & Fixed Pricing – a first in this industry – is our key differentiator. Offering the widest range of imported marble and granite in India, we understand that our clients need to trust that they are paying the true value of the slabs. And regretfully, they can’t get the assurance anywhere due to long-persisting malpractices.

With fair & fixed pricing for ace quality imported marble and granite, we hope to turn the tide and put the power back in the consumers’ hands. The Khoobsurat Imaandaari campaign may be a ripple in the ocean but, given the warm outpouring of love it has received, larger waves are on the horizon.

How will this industry shape up in the upcoming years?

We hope more and more marble suppliers follow suit and introduce a fair and fixed price policy. So far, we have only heard positive feedback from customers, and that’s how we know that new homeowners truly appreciate the transparency.

There is ample scope to grow, especially owing to innovative marble usage by the new age architects and interior designers. This overall industry is expected to grow at 7.5-10% in the coming years. The imported marble flooring sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5-7%.

R K Marble has plans to expand its presence into key metro cities soon.