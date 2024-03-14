In the vibrant heart of Gujarat, a groundbreaking transformation is underway as Dholera, India's first greenfield semiconductor city, is done with the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the TATA Group's semiconductor plant on March 13, 2024. At the forefront of this monumental shift stands GAP Associates Pvt Ltd, an innovative real estate development company committed to shaping a sustainable and integrated ecosystem within Dholera.