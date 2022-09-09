Promising Tech Platform, Enhancing Customer Experience

Customer retention is becoming a major challenge in today's competitive business environment, since customers can easily find several alternatives for every product and service. Therefore, businesses can only retain customers by improving customer experience with promising solutions. Here are some of the most promising tech platforms that are improving customer experience with their promising tech platforms.

Zimyo

Ascertaining a quality employee experience at every stage, Zimyo HRMS is accomplishing an affluent name for itself in the market. Building loyalty amongst the workforce, augmenting retention, satisfying the clientele, etc., is making people choose Zimyo over other solutions.

Zimyo is a modern day, cloud-based Saas-Fintech platform that offers 40+ modules like HRMS & Payroll management software, Applicant Tracking Software (ATS), Performance Management Software (PMS), and the bonus addition of Employee Benefits.

How is Zimyo making a difference in the multitude of other organizations? It’s helping the companies practice fundamental segments like;

Streamlining all the HR processes and eliminating the traditional-manual ways.

Processing all employees’ payroll with just 3 clicks.

Assisting in setting up SMART Goals with KPIs, KRAs, & OKRs.

Systemized hiring process to attract top talents

Promoting employee wellness in every department in an organization.

Kumar Mayank, Founder, Zimyo informed that recently Zimyo earned its Great Place to Work certification as well, which is totally based on how employees perceive an organization. The title sets in stone this HR-Tech platform’s resolute commitment to fostering a positive employee experience, enriched with engagement, equality, and leadership initiatives that impel concrete results

TRAVOMINT

I always wanted to establish a startup that can render ease of booking to travellers by providing constant assistance. My emphasis was to provide a service that is easy to consume for a novice, independent of its age or location. My passion laid the foundation of Travomint in 2016. Customer experience is the foremost thing for any business, for the travel industry it can be affected by anything, be it the food travellers eat or the cosiness they get while travelling. I believe that the customer experience is a powerful emotional response, it can motivate repeated business or completely rupture its repo. To enhance customer experience, we have introduced personalised travel booking experience to travellers at affordable rates. Our unique cutting-edge algorithms give out the best deals, services that are upto 60% cheaper than our competitors. Along with this our users can also select hotels, cruises, and rent cars. We use technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to give automated responses and recommendations to our customers, says Alok K Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Travomint.

CAREERERA

My passion has always been manoeuvring students for a better career. I felt that there is an exigency to train students to be industry ready. This led to the inception of Careerera. The scenario of education has shifted from the erstwhile textbooks and papers to digital solutions. Online education has become highly accessible post covid. To enhance our user experience, we focus on the following factors : to make remote learning interactive and enjoyable, to deliver customised experiences as per student's past learning and interactions, regular assessments, listening to feedbacks, qualitative content including recorded sessions, live lectures and audio-visuals, industry-expert trainers, alumni engagement programs. Our live instructor-led sessions lets learners have one-on-one interaction with the mentors which further helps them to clear their doubts and concepts. We make sure to provide our learners with a user-friendly interface along with hassle-free logins, says Vivek K Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Careerera.

Star Infomatic

Star Group a technology leader in the field of optical Fiber communications, has redefined the Fiber optics testing business in India and globally. Incorporated in 1997 as an IT start-up, the company is producing high quality "Star-FFS" range of fiber optics splicing machines and redefining OFC testing with "Fibershot" range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR) and tools.



The company has also been spearheading the 'Make in India' campaign in the field of optical Fiber communications along with providing job opportunities to the deserving youth.

The company enjoys a good rapport with many international brands including Siemens, GE, Huawei, Netis Group, Etisalat, Vi, Airtel-Africa and many more.



Under the visionary leadership of Anurag Saxena, Managing Director, Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd, the company is rapidly expanding its business operations in Africa, Middle East and Russia and hopes to take India on a global stage in the field of optical Fiber communications.

Celebfie

Celebfie is a unique fan experience and celebrity engagement platform which targets to create 'Unforgettable Memories' while bridging the gap between the celebrities, their fans and brands through meaningful experiences and by redefining celebrity-brand collaborations.

Celebfie (https://www.celebfie.com/) is fast becoming the go-to app for fans, for those who want to directly connect with their favorite celebrities and create some exclusive moments with celebrities from various walk of life. While registration on Celebfie itself comes free, but by subscribing to the celebrity micro channels fans can watch exclusive content created by the celebrities and also get the direct access to share and receive responses from the celebrities themselves.

Single handedly, conceptualized and launched by Raminder Singh, Founder, Celebfie who intended to disrupt the celebrity engagement ecosystem, the app offers brands and businesses the fastest, easiest and most transparent way to connect directly with celebrities for all their marketing and promotion needs.

Ecobillz

Ameet Patil, Tech. Entrepreneur & Founder, CEO of Ecobillz Private Limited, is a self-made entrepreneur who never looks back while taking a step forward for a worthy cause, is best known as a Go-Getter. Born and brought up in Belagavi, a town claimed to be second capital of Karnataka, he dreamt of building a product company in his home town and make Belagavi recognizable on the global map. While his career took him places, with Ecobillz, he fulfilled his dream of providing a sustainable solution of developing a paperless world— “Made in Belagavi, for the World”.

Ameet used his experience as a global sales person, consultant for innovative solutions customised for Defence, Aerospace and Automotive domains followed by experience of leading a Research cluster, to crystallise his thoughts into Ecobillz. Currently leading Ecobillz Pvt. Ltd. -a NASSCOM 10,000 Startup and also part of 500 Startups - with a strong mission to help large organizations adopt advanced digitization using AI to increase productivity with process automation and data mining, Ameet dreams of saving trees and time—thus making business more responsible. While Ecobillz today is adapted for hospitality industry, the product can be assembled successfully for hospitals (health industry), retail and many other domains as well.

Apexx PR Pool

Initiated by Apexx Media (Brand Creators), Apexx PR Pool aims to provide successful PR campaigns and definite media coverage to clients.

In addition to supporting clients by providing them with 100% results, the platform empowers PR & Media professionals by giving them the opportunity to succeed as solopreneurs.

According to Poonam Mahajan, the Founder and Director of Apexx Media, the company's mission is to strengthen the community of independent PR professionals and provide sustainable solutions for clients. In the midst of the pandemic, we launched our B2B and B2C platform. As part of our global platform development initiative, we will provide clients around the world with effective communication tools.