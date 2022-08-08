Project Next thrive edition reviews & priceless bonuses

Have you been searching for an online program that would help you create a coaching program, digital product, mastermind, or workshop? If yes, Project Next Thrive Edition might be all you need to do that. The program is designed to help you survive and thrive in hard times in addition to launching your first or next digital product or business. The creators claim that it will build the bridges you need to make money, solve problems, and improve the conditions within your environment.

But before paying for any online program, you have to read reviews and compare it to other similar programs to know whether it is worth paying for. This Project Next Thrive Edition review will introduce you to the Project Next Thrive Edition and answer all the questions you might have. It will further tell you whether this program is worth paying for.

What is Project Next Thrive Edition?

Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi named this program “Project Next” because they believe that everyone desires to get what is next. For example, you might have always desired to achieve another level of success or to develop a better version of yourself. That has happened to many other people.

The authors also know that most people find it hard to reach their desired level or go through a hard time because they do not have the skills needed to do that. They, therefore, developed the Project Next Thrive Edition to provide people with the skills.

Project Next Thrive Edition allows elite entrepreneurs, such as Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins to share their wisdom and help people launch new products or businesses and also scale them up within a short time. With this program, you will manage to turn your passions into profits and make a positive impact in the world.

The program has four main parts, including Immersion, Repetition, and Mastery. In the Immersion part, the authors teach students how to launch and scale up a digital product or business. The Repetition phase is 6 week long live group coaching session, where Dean Graziosi helps students apply what they learn in the first phase. Finally, the Mastery will be achieved in the Mastermind World Summit, which will take place in September. The event will feature some of the greatest speakers.

Who are Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi?

The two people behind Project Next Thrive Edition are Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, #1 bestselling author in the New York Times, and business strategist. Millions of people have enjoyed the humor, warmth, and transforming power of his development events and businesses within the last few years.

Tony claims that the hardships he experienced in his childhood forced him to run from his home and work as a janitor before attaining the age of 18 years. His property owner influenced him to work as a seminar promoter for Jim Rohn after telling him that the seminars had changed his life. Eventually, he partnered with John Grinder to create the Neurolinguistic Program (NLP), which was a huge success. Today, Tony is a widely known motivational coach and a public speaker who focuses on business, life, and health issues.

On the other hand, Dean Graziosi has been ranked as a New York Times bestselling author many times. He is also a trainer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience. He worked in the real estate industry after attaining the age of 20 and authored many books.

What You Get with Project Next: Thrive Edition?

Project Next Thrive Edition is a bundled online course. Therefore, you will have access to some of the best tools and training after signing up. Furthermore, the authors offer many bonuses to help you launch any product or business within a short time. Here is what to expect after signing up today.

Immersion: 2022 Project Next Thrive Course

This is the most important part of the Project Next Thrive Course. It provides access to many top-notch tools and solutions that the authors have tailored to help users remain ahead of their competitors. The tools and solutions are further designed to help people launch their knowledge products and scale them within a short time. In this part, you will further learn several strategies and the mindsets you need to market your products confidently and boost your sales.

Repetition: 6 Weeks of Live Group Coaching W/Dean

The authors of this course know that nothing can prepare you for success in a better way than direct coaching. So, Dean will coach you personally for 6 weeks so that you can gain the capabilities and confidence you need to succeed in the business world. You will manage to launch your products and sell them to the world within 6 weeks.

Mastery: Preferred Ticket to the Virtual 3 Day Live Interactive and Immersive World Summit

This is the gateway to networking. Project Next Thrive Edition offers full access to a virtual studio where Tony, Dean, and several other great speakers will help you master your next success level in this industry. You will have access to 3 full-day events between 16th September and 18th September 2022.

Implementation: 3 Months Free to the Brand New Mastermind Platform

This 3 months free mastermind platform offers free access to the Mastermind.com platform. On this platform, you will find all the tools you require to build a beautiful and professional-looking workshop, course, or coaching program.

Community: Greatest Private Community

This community offers you a chance to learn many secrets from industry experts like Dean and other professionals. It will further help you collaborate with other people to develop successful products.

Project Next Thrive Bonus

In addition to the Project Next: Thrive Edition program, the authors offer several bonuses. Here are the main bonuses to expect.

The Experts Corner

Training from The Experts Corner will help you unlock many growth strategies. The pieces of training include Organi Social Media Domination with Alex Hormozi, 5 Keys to Success with Tony, Speaking on Stage with Baumgardner, and Marketing 2.0 with Dean.

Inner Circle Success Library

This bonus offers access to the whole Mindset, Marketing, and Momentum coaching library that Dean has created over time. You can access the library at any time and learn something new.

Brendon Burchard Marketing Mastery (Worth $97)

With more than 500,000,000 video views, Brendon Burchard is possibly one of the most successful marketers. In these training series, he shares the secrets he uses when launching his new courses. He claims that the secrets have helped him earn 100s of millions.

Russell Brunson 10x Sales Masterclass(Worth $297)

In this bonus course, Russell exposes the frameworks, scripts, and strategies he uses when speaking on stage. The three-part video series will help you boost your sales.

Rachel Miller Viral Funnels

This introduces the Viral Funneling Framework. It will help you create viral attention for your online business and grow a huge audience that will buy your products or services.

What Makes the 2022 Project Next Thrive Edition Different?

Unlike the previous versions, Project Next Thrive Edition is tailored for the modern changing world. It will take you on a 6 steps journey to launching and scaling your first or next product or business. Here are the main differences between Project Next Thrive Edition and the previous programs.

• The authors added “A Tactical Action Point” sections to help multiply the success of all students.

• Module 2 has three additional pieces of training that allow students to launch any program on Mastermind.com and take it to live faster.

• The newly added courses in Module 4 will help you master your messages and grow your markets easily.

• The “Selling as a Service” framework included in Module 5 teaches students how to increase their conversions and master their sales.

• The authors opted for a weekly roadmap to help students maintain their momentum.

• Unlike the previous editions, Project Next Thrive Edition offers 3 months of free access to Mastermind.com.

• All students of Project Next Thrive Edition will have access to the Project Next community

• The authors teach many new strategies to help students scale to the "Experts Corner" within a short time.

Is Project Next Thrive Edition Right for You?

Project Next Thrive Edition might not be for everyone. However, it is a good choice if you would want to:

• Become unstoppable so that excuses will not get in your way anymore.

• Discover the products to sell and the people to sell to.

• Build a product in five easy steps and start selling it to the world within a few minutes.

• Market your messages and sell to your ideal customers.

• Find the best clients on social media platforms with help of the channels you use every day.

• Start selling confidently and feel good about it.

The creators of this program have helped millions of people discover themselves and achieve their financial independence, influence, success, and impact.

Money Back Guarantee?

While Project Next Thrive Edition will cost you around $997.00, you do not have to worry about losing your hard-earned money because the creators offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee. With that said, the program will not work if you are not ready to work. However, you will have the chance to demand a full refund if you do not witness any good results within 30 days.

Conclusion

Project Next Thrive Edition will provide you with an unfair advantage over your competitors so that you can launch your coaching program, workshop, mastermind, course, or product confidently. Unlike the original Project Next Version, Project Next Thrive Edition is tailored to fit today's world. It teaches the 6 steps that people need to launch and scale their products. Therefore, if you have been searching for someone to help you launch a digital product, workshop, coaching program, or mastermind, Project Next Thrive 2022 Edition is worth trying.

