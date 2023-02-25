Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Producer Ajay Jain And Rajat Sharma Are Ready To Release New Song 'Ye Nainna' On Elegant Eye Music

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 3:32 pm

Producers Ajay Jain and Rajat Sharma are bringing another well-known talent to the forefront of the Bollywood music industry with their upcoming release, "Ye Nainna". The song, sung by the Bollywood playback singer Rupali Jagga, is composed by Annkur R Pathakk and written by Sumeet Kumar Tyagi. The video will feature Mohak Narang and Paayal Jain, who are popular faces in the industry. The shoot is planned in beautiful locations of Himachal and once ready, the song will be released on Elegant Eye Music, an independent label. The song will be directed by Lokesh Nagwal. Releasing date will be announced very soon.

"Ye Nainna" is a romantic track that will tug at the heartstrings of listeners. Rupali Jagga's soulful vocals add a touch of magic to the song, while the lyrics by Sumeet Kumar Tyagi beautifully capture the essence of love. The music by Annkur R Pathakk is melodious and perfectly complements the lyrics.

The video of the song will feature popular artists Mohak Narang and Paayal Jain. We hope the chemistry between the two will be electric, and their performances will surely impress audiences. 
Elegant Eye Music, the label where the song will release, has been making waves in the industry for launching awesome music. The label is known for giving a platform to many artists and promoting good talent. With "Ye Nainna", Elegant Eye Music continues to uphold its reputation for discovering new stars.

Producer Ajay Jain and Rajat Sharma have once again proven their keen eye for every talent with "Ye Nainna". The song is a perfect example of how a talented team can come together to create something truly special. The producers' efforts to promote talented people in the industry are commendable, and they have undoubtedly paved the way for a bright future for these faces featured in the song.

In conclusion, "Ye Nainna" is a beautiful song that will showcase the talent of popular artists in the Bollywood music industry. With the right team and platform, this song can truly shine, and Elegant Eye Music and Producer Ajay Jain and Rajat Sharma have provided just that. The release of "Ye Nainna" will be a step towards a brighter and more diverse future for the industry, Song audio will be available on popular platforms, like Spotify, amazon, gaanewale , jiosaavn, wynk, and many more worldwide.  We can't wait to see what the future holds.

Producer Ajay Jain Rajat Sharma Ye Nainna Elegant Eye Music
