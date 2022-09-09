Priyanka Manwani: A Certified Nutritionist Who Uses Ayurveda To Suggest Diet To Her Clients Holistically

Certified-nutritionist Priyanka Manwani believes one size does not fit all. She empowers her clients with unique diet schedules based on modern nutrition and Ayurvedic analysis done from a holistic point of view. To aid them with diet plans that are not daunting but would easily fit into their schedules.

“I am a firm believer of the saying that one size does not fit all. Every person has a different body type, different culture, different food preferences, unique bio-individuality, different digestion capacity, different gut microbes, etc. So, one diet plan will not give the best results to everyone,” she says.

How Priyanka prepares a diet plan for her clients through a simple yet intricate process makes her stand out from other dieticians in the field. She first takes up a call with her client to make out their body type through a combination of modern and Ayurvedic analyses. This step includes her asking questions that are specifically relevant to body type analysis. Post the analytical process. She progresses to asking her clients about their daily schedules and eating patterns. When she is clear about her clients' needs, she frames their diet plans accordingly.

Priyanka’s main objective is to offer her clients a diet plan which is not intimidating. She ensures that the diet plan she preps for her clients blends effortlessly with their daily schedules. That is how she can help her clients achieve the most unimaginable goals without making them feel stretched or concerned about eating.

“It is important to me to respect the food preferences of my clients, regardless of their culture. And that’s my strength – to make the diet plan their lifestyle,” she adds.

A stringent diet plan often makes the client give up on it and resume unhealthy practices in just a few days. Why? Because willpower does come with a shelf life. But if the diet plan blends into one’s daily routine with ease, one can easily carry on following it and make it an integral part of their life, she explains.

“I am always responsive to all my clients – even if they travel afar, have to eat out, or do more or less. They value my suggestions on what to eat and what not to eat. This helps me better navigate and frame future diet plans that are beneficial and best-suited for them,” says the certified dietician.

Besides being an accredited nutritionist, Priyanka Manwani is a passionate fitness enthusiast, a dauntless explorer of different types of workouts, and a fortunate spirituality explorer. She is a loving mother of a four-year-old son, a former Chartered Accountant by profession, a former university economics teacher, and a post-graduate MA in English Literature. Presently, she is pursuing Reiki.

She strives to learn from the best mentors and understand techniques that work on various health conditions. Her biggest motivator is her mentor, Dr. Michael Greger, from the US. She also aspires to help mothers maintain good health, sportspersons optimise their performance, teenagers get in shape, and every other person strikes a balance in nutrition, with or without her help.

