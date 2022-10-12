Primal Earth Probiotic Reviews (Amy Myers MD) Side Effects, Ingredients And Benefits

Primal Earth Probiotic by Amy Myers MD is a dietary supplement with protective and healing benefits for the gut. Primal Earth Probiotic is created by a certified physician, Amy Myers MD, thus carries a clear edge over dozens of other probiotic blends available on the market. It is currently up for sale at a discounted cost on its official website.

Primal Earth Probiotic Reviews

Probiotics are living bacteria associated with various health benefits for the host body. Not many people know, but the human bodies rely on these tiny microorganisms to run different functions, mainly digestion and weight. Bacteria are not always harmful to the body, and there is sufficient scientific data suggesting their role in improving health too.

What is Amy Myers MD Primal Earth Probiotic and Who is it for?

Primal Earth Probiotic is a dietary blend made with probiotics obtained from nutritional sources. According to the official website, it can be an alternative to using fermented foods rich in probiotics without costing much. Plus, using the capsule is always easier than adding new things to your diet that you may or may not like.

Primal Earth Probiotic comes in the form of easy-to-swallow capsule form, and there are 30 of them in every bottle. This daily recommendation is to use one capsule with a glass of water, and this bottle will finish within a month. If you want to share Primal Earth Probiotic with a friend, partner, or family member, consider buying a bundle pack to save money and time.

Benefits of Using Primal Earth Probiotic

As the name shows, Primal Earth Probiotic is a probiotic blend offering numerous digestive benefits. It is helpful against IBD, IBS, lactose intolerance, chronic constipation, colic, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and many other conditions. These benefits are proven through different scientific studies, and these bacterial strains are safe for most people.

Here is what happens when you start using Primal Earth Probiotic.

It improves the digestive ecosystem of the body, controlling the balance between beneficial and harmful bacteria.

It controls the pH levels in the gut, especially the colon. This pH regulates bowel movement, making digestion faster.

It can save from recurring diarrhea mainly linked with long-term antibiotic usage, poor dietary habits, and fad diets.

It helps improve protein absorption in the body, making it retain lean muscle health and faster recovery.

Ingredients Inside Primal Earth Probiotic

The problem with commonly available probiotic blends is that they contain some probiotics and do not add unique strains. Most companies stick to the same old strains and usually offer one or two strains only. Primal Earth Probiotic has three strains you may not see in any other probiotic blend, which is why its results are far better than probiotics from other brands.

Here is a list of ingredients inside Primal Earth Probiotic capsules.

Bacillus subtilis

The first name in this formula is B. subtilis, a strain associated with food breakdown and digestion, mainly the macromolecules. It is a regular part of the gut and has a strong link with both weight management and immunity boost. A daily supply of this strain promotes a healthy gut, with no chances of digestive distress showing up.

Bacillus clausii

Next in this formula is B. clausii, which is a strain linked with immunomodulation and metabolism. It improves the effects of other probiotic strains and eases digestion while maintaining good immunity. It also plays an effective role in weight management and prevents obesity.

Bacillus coagulans

Finally, Primal Earth Probiotic has B. coagulans, a strain that improves digestion, boosts immunity, protects against respiratory diseases, and saves from certain types of cancers.

What Makes Primal Earth Probiotic Better Than Other Probiotic Brands?

The market contains probiotic strains manufactured by different companies, brands, and forms. Primal Earth Probiotic is a new addition to this list, but the company is experiencing high sales, indicating people are putting trust in this product.

Read the following for the top three reasons why Primal Earth Probiotic is worth your money.

Primal Earth Probiotic is non-acidic

The problem with the common probiotic brands is that they are lactic acid-based formulas. Instead of fixing digestive issues, they can actually make them worse, and no one deserves this. In general, the small intestine has lesser bacterial strains because they can affect the nutrient absorption process. Typically, the small intestine has lactobacillus or bifidobacterium species in minimal quantities and taking a supplement with these two increases this load.

Primal Earth Probiotic does not require refrigeration

Most probiotic formulas fail to tolerate stomach acid if they are not properly stored, i.e., inside a fridge, with a controlled temperature. Although this practice is common when you buy probiotics from stores, people do not care for the temperature changes once they get the bottle home. This temperature shift can drastically affect the formula and degrade it, making the product useless.

Primal Earth Probiotic comes from a doctor

The biggest issue with online supplements is their legitimacy and efficiency because you cannot trace them back. Only a few companies provide complete tracking information, address and contact details of the company, and, more importantly, the information on the creator.

Positive customer experiences

Companies often try to hide customer experiences from new customers and share fake stories, to sell their cheap products. The official Primal Earth Probiotic website shares dozens of customer experiences, telling how this product has changed their lives, improved their gut health, and made weight management easy. However, individual results may vary.

Where to Buy Primal Earth Probiotic and What’s the Price?

Primal Earth Probiotic can be purchased from the official website, and it is not available anywhere else. You cannot find this product at pharmacies, Walmart, GNC, and even Amazon, so do not waste time searching for it. Please place your order directly on the official website and get it delivered to your doorstep without leaving the house.

The initial price of the Primal Earth Probiotic was much higher, but the company has reduced this price to $59 only. This price drops more when the customer adds more bottles to his cart. Following are the complete pricing details after the discount.

Get one bottle for $59.97 only (30 doses/ one month supply)

Get two bottles for $53.97 per bottle (60 doses/two-month supply)

Get three bottles for $50.97 per bottle (90 doses/three-month supply)

Buying in bulk saves you from the hassle of ordering every month. For now, there is an auto-delivery option or the subscription plan offered by the company, but you can also place an order every month if you want. Due to the high demand, this product can be out of stock soon, and ordering more bottles can save you from waiting and restocking time.

90-Day Return Guarantee

All orders of Primal Earth Probiotic come with a 90-day money-back guarantee. It means the customers have three months to decide on this product. If the results are not as per their expectations or they are not happy with their experience, the company will offer them a full refund, excluding the delivery charges.

The refund requests have to reach the company within three months. The requests reaching the company after this time will not be considered. The company has an active customer support team that can be contacted through phone and email.

Phone: 512-721-0424

Email: store@amymyersmd.com

The customer must provide his complete contact information, order number, and lot number mentioned on the product bottle. The orders come with a return shipping label, which you may use later if needed. This return label costs nearly $7.99, which will be deducted from the order value when the refund request is made.

Note this refund offer is only accepted against the orders made through the official website. If you have purchased this product from a random shop, website, or seller, the company will not take any responsibility for it. Trust no one except the official website to place an order.

Prima Earth Probiotic Safety Evaluation And Check

Going through all the details on Primal Earth Probiotic, it appears as a trustworthy and safe choice for daily use. But a basic safety check is essential to cut the risks of undesirable effects that may show up later.

Primal Earth Probiotic Reviews - Conclusion

Primal Earth Probiotic is an all-natural probiotic formula offering various digestive benefits, mainly weight management. It is best for people that find it hard to maintain a healthy weight and often fall for digestive distress in the form of gas, bloating, diarrhea, nausea, etc. It is 100% true to its benefits and is least likely to cause any side effects, making it a risk-free product. There is limited stock available, and the orders are dispatched on a first come and first served basis. Get your bottles before the stock sells out.

