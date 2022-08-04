Prezentar Reviews (UK & USA): Is It Worth a Try? Results & Complaints

To develop presentations with a professional appearance for webinars, presentations, and more. People have already experimented with PowerPoint, Prezi, and other presentation applications. However, they are either difficult to understand, expensive, corny, or do not assist one in creating captivating presentations.

Here is where Prezentar enters the picture.

Prezentar enables cloud-based creation of aesthetically stunning and informative presentations. This presenting tool combines Pixel Point Engine with the latest color core technology.

Prezentar promises to be a straightforward cloud application. Users may create outstanding presentations without incurring the monthly fees required by PowerPoint or Prezi.

What is Prezentar?

Prezentar is a next-generation cloud-based presentation tool. According to the company's creator, the company's mission is to facilitate the creation, design, and formatting of presentations. The Prezentar video creation tool assists institutions by providing them with specific templates.

Who Is Behind Prezentar?

Adeel Chowdry, who has over a decade of marketing expertise, is Prezentar's driving force. His skills include graphic design, software development, and video creation. This is his third program, after Sqribble and Pixel Studio FX.

Prezentar Features & Benefits

Prezentar excels in the area of simplicity. Despite its broad feature set, users will not spend a great deal of time figuring it out. It offers a big media library and an abundance of templates. Therefore it surpasses Microsoft's offering.

The PowerPoint templates are outdated and tacky. This makes it challenging to create one that is ideal for niche marketing. Presently, Prezentar is on its own.

If people are looking for high-quality templates, they will be pleased to learn that they have access to fifteen categories of specialized designs. The designs, color palettes, and general themes are among the finest. It also offers tens of thousands of trendy and appealing images and animations. All these are readily available for inclusion in presentations with a single click. This is a terrific tool if one does not want to spend a great deal of money on pricey presentation tools or freelancers.

What does Prezentar offer?

50 breathtaking design ideas (fully customizable)

Integrate company logo into the design.

A basic drag-and-drop interface for editing

a large number of Google fonts

Over 50 distinct text and picture effects

Over 8000 Free stock images

250+ Slides in High Definition

Utilization of animated gifs

A recording facility

Web-based study on the stock market

Add photos

Cloud-based storage for projects

Image cropping software

Sharing through social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc.)

Share publicly through URL.

Integrated music studio and audio editor

PDF, HTML, and video are all exportable formats.

Authorization for commercial usage (sell services to clients)

Website of the organization (comes with a portfolio)

There is an abundance of presentation software available at an affordable price. However, the value of the graphics and templates alone is at least $200.

Overall, Prezentar has a great deal to offer.

How does Prezentar Work?

People may create an unforgettable presentation by following these three easy steps:

Choose a Template

To get started, the first step is to examine and choose one of the more than 500 designs with 500 content slides.

Personalize the Selected Template.

Alter the backdrop and use mystical effects and animations.

Create images

Change the content and create new slides and sections

Download and export the file.

There are several methods to export and distribute data from Prezentar's cloud apps. The presentations may be readily downloaded and shared as video, HTML, or PDF files. One may also immediately spread the news by sharing the presentation on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

Pros

It is very easy to use

Significantly less costly than other presentation resources.

Unrestricted in terms of use, a one-stop-shop.

The usage of pre-made presentations expedites the process.

Instantaneously, presentations may be converted into videos.

Templates that are contemporary and stylish

Massive built-in media library

Perfect for lectures, courses, webinars, and other video content kinds

Use the instrument panel to record sounds.

Using it is a breeze.

There are no monthly recurring expenses.

Cons

The incredible features are concealed by the upsells.

Pricing and Plans

This program is offered at a discount on the Prezentar website . Adeel Chowdry is now offering this item for $47, as opposed to the former price of $197. Please note that this is the introductory pricing.

The Prezentar upsells are:

Prezentar Professional $47

Prezentar Professional provides more stuff, premium templates, themes, and stock images and music studio

Upgrade XFactor ($47).

For a one-time fee, Prezentar XFactor gives monthly unique edition templates for a whole year.

Upgrade Halo 3D ($77).

One may share presentations as interactive flipbooks with Prezentar's Halo 3D update.

Develop 3D rotating slide carousels

Add transitions with 3D animation to presentations.

This allows users to achieve and impress.

Auto Job Finder ($97)

Auto Job Finder facilitates online client discovery. Prezentar rewards users for creating rapid customer presentations.

Prezentar Agency ($97)

Users may add 25 buddies to their account to increase efficiency and clientele. The Agency version of Prezentar is likewise lucrative. This version enables worldwide collaboration.

Why Must One Purchase Prezentar?

It is simple to use. Using a specialized template, people can quickly drag and drop objects, add or delete components, and submit their work.

There are no steep learning curves associated with the interface. There is no need to browse the Internet for user instructions. It is also cloud-based, so no software download is required.

Suppose users want a fast and simple method for creating interesting presentations. Then Prezentar is exactly what they need.

If users are like the majority of small company owners and marketers, they need time- and cost-saving resources. They want any means of achieving the same results in half the time. This is the optimal answer for everyone.

FAQs

Does it work on PCs and Macs?

Yes! In reality, it works on any computer with Internet connectivity. Prezentar has been tested on a variety of browsers and operating systems, including popular desktop and laptop PCs.

Does one need any installation on one's computer?

No. There is no installation required! Prezentar is entirely hosted in the cloud. Users may access the software online from anywhere on any device by just logging in. The only need is an Internet connection!

Is this product user-friendly, and are instructions available?

Absolutely! Prezentar was designed to be incredibly user-friendly. Simply click, create, and publish! In addition, the firm offers members with easy-to-follow guidelines and instructional videos.

The only "skills" needed to produce polished presentations or professional-looking movies with Prezentar within minutes is being able to copy and paste, click the mouse as many times as needed and fill in the gaps on prefabricated templates.

You don't have to be a creative genius to use the premade slides. Simply fill up the blanks, add or delete components!

How many slides and templates do buyers receive?

Buyers get immediate access to 50 gorgeous templates spanning popular specialized areas, ready for use now! In addition, they get 10 unique content slides each template, for a total of 500 slide designs!

How many presentations are users allowed to make?

They may make presentations without limit! Never again will one have to spend money on a designer. Create and create award-winning presentations with unprecedented ease and speed!

Which file formats may be exported?

Prezentar converts presentations to video and ebook landscape formats, as well as an interactive HTML slide viewer, for a remarkable experience! More file formats will be introduced in the near future.

Is there a monthly fee to access Prezentar?

No! Presently, access to Prezentar is available for a one-time fee! There are no monthly membership fees or hidden costs. However, the firm expects to start charging new users a monthly cost shortly, so purchase now to lock in lifelong access for a cheap one-time fee!

Can users sell the Prezentar presentations they create?

Yes! Included is a commercial agency license that enables users to sell the presentations they generate to customers! No royalty fee will ever be imposed. Additionally, users get a free agency website to help them market their services. They might recoup their investment with a single customer!

Is a money-back guarantee available?

Yes! Ordering carries no risk whatsoever. The firm has been in business for more than a decade, and it aims for 100 percent customer satisfaction with all of its goods, including Prezentar. If buyers are dissatisfied for any reason, they can get a complete refund.

Final Verdict

It's the most accessible and effective presentation tool one would have ever used because of its simplicity and effectiveness. It's a big assertion, but people understand why after they get a copy and put it to use!

It's not a gimmick like other products that are purchased and end up in the garbage. The program is likely to become an integral part of all future workflow for users. It's meant for folks with little time who don't want to get weighed down with information they don't need or won't use.

The drag-and-drop design system and point-and-click templates enable users to build stunning presentations in minutes rather than hours or days. Using the program, users may collect audio, convert their presentations to a video or PDF, and quickly upload them to the Internet. This will save them a great deal of money on freelancers, bloggers, and software costing hundreds of dollars.