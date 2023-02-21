Prabh Sangra's Newest Single “Take It Easy” With Karan Aulja Is A Roaring Success

Prabh Sangra is overwhelmed with the love the audience has given her on her latest music video with Karan Aulja. Little girls with dreams become women with vision! Asking Prabh about how it all started,” I have romanced the idea of being an actor since I was a little girl. It was during the Covid-19 pandemic when we were locked in, that I decided to put my love for acting on reels. It has always felt so easy and natural, like the Kajol and Kareena inside me were just waiting to be let out. Without fully realising it then, I was setting myself up for what was to come. There was always this growing nudge within me pushing me to go for it. One thing led to another and before I knew it, I was the lead of this music video! I feel like all the dots are now getting connected; you are soon going to see me in Hollywood as well!"

Prabh loved every minute she spent in front of the camera and is so happy to have received unconditional love and support from audience, friends and family. “Some of my happiest moments include interactions with countless viewers who have shown so much love and appreciation for my work. Their kind and encouraging words have deeply touched my heart.”

Born and raised in Vancouver, she grew up in a large family of six along with three siblings and her parents. She completed her university education post high school obtaining Associate of Arts Degree in Psychology, and continued to study, securing another bachelors degree in Nursing and furthered her Nursing education in Psychotherapy.

She has been obsessed with watching her favourite stars in movies and learning how to act along the way. “It has been a forever dream of mine to work with Shahrukh Khan, Siddharth, Kajol, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Kareena Kapoor someday! That is the milestone I have set for myself. I am an absolute fan of movies like DDLJ, K3G, Shershaah, Jab We Met, Ms. Congeniality and The Notebook."

In her spare time, Prabh loves reading, going for dance lessons, working out and spending time with friends and family. A good book, great music and a relaxing bubble bath is all she needs after a hectic day. Her favorite book is “The Secret” as it made her realize that everything we need is already within us and we all hold the ability to unlock our full potential.

We asked her for advice to newbies who are trying to make inroads into the industry. ”No matter what, you can do anything you put your heart to. There is no greater power than the belief in yourself. And when you move with love, integrity and pure intentions, everything always has a way of working out. My only secret is that I put my trust in God. I am absolutely sure that as long as I keep going and pursuing he is going to help guide me through. If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.”