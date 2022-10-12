PotsandPans.In Has Got All Top Brands And Products Of 2022 For Your Indian

kitchen

The best cooking utensils to cook nutritious meals in chef style at home and stay healthy !



Food is considered sacred in our country and we love to feed our family and guests with meals that are created with a lot of care and our time. A great meal not only requires the best ingredients and recipes but also great cookware to prepare the same. High-quality cookware can really have a positive effect on not only the taste of your food but also its nutritional value. The best cookware with no toxin components and 100% durable superior quality material can bring a significant change in your cooking and lifestyle.

A good cookware essentially has all these features for you:

Reduce cooking time: So, that you can spend more time with your friends and family Save energy & fuel: Help you conserve fuel and help you from unnecessarily spending time cooking food Even cooking: A good cookware eliminates hot spot and promotes even cooking with its all-around heat distribution Durability: A branded cookware tends to last longer and come with easy-to-use warranty Toxin-free: More importantly, a top-selling pan is 100% safe with no chemicals or unsafe material that can hamper your health.

Therefore, it is imperative to invest in superior and best quality cookware from well-known cookware brands. These are the top 5 cookware brands in India 2022 that you can completely trust. These top brands have received global recognitions for their excellent design and functionality along with all required certifications for food authorities. Pots and pans from these bands will certainly make your meals an element of joy, bonding and wellness.

Meyer Cast iron

Made from superior quality iron ore which makes this range a uniquely designed traditional cast iron cookware for a lifetime of toxin free cooking!

Cas iron cookware can endure high temperatures which means they are perfect to cook delicious Indian treats – curries and roasting. It is chemical-free and adds a rustic flavour to food; just what Indian cuisine need . Since it is free from coating, there is no worry . "Seasoned to perfection 100% vegetable oil; Simple seasoning technique helps create a chemical-free non-stick surface over a period of time". Great for browning & searing ensures excellent heat emissivity. It is perfect for deep and stir frying. I come with a transparent lid that works in multiple ways as the lid easily locks in moisture, allows you to check the cooking process and keeps your food warm after it is cooked. It has incredible depth that allows easy evaporation of heat making it perfect for healthy and delicious treats.

Products Available : Kadhai (deep , shallow and flat), skillet, deep skillet , Dosa tawa , curved tawa , Dutch oven, paniyaram pan , grill pan and griddle

Price Starts at: INR 2090

Meyer Select

Meyer Select 100 % nickel free is the safest and the strongest stainless-steel cookware in India. This range features a fully encapsulated impact bonded base and it is layered with aluminium core inside and stainless-steel protector on the outside, additionally it ensures consistent and even heat distribution, thus completely banishing ‘hot spots'. Enriched with high grade, durable Stainless Steel from Japan, this cookware is 100% safe and 100% durable, making it one of the best stainless-steel brand 2022.

Products Available : Kadhai, Sauteuse, sautepan, fry pan, saucepan, Milk Pan.

Price Starts at: INR 2175

Meyer Anzen



Anzen ceramic coated cookware is a great combination of quality, style, and performance for your daily kitchen needs. Reviving the ancient magic of Japanese well-being in India, Anzen is the original ‘green’ ceramic cookware made with natural materials – Natural ‘Silica + Oxygen’ coating.

This is the best ceramic cookware in India that looks attractive and also helps you cook incredible recipes for your loved ones. The ‘Always Stay Cool’ handles are created using silicon-based technology, giving you a safe handling experience without fear of injuries. Oven safe as well as dishwasher safe- Anzen is the perfect fusion of innovation, best design as well as safety. Cookware which is naturally non-stick and free of PFOA, PTFE , cadmium and lead, this means it is 100% safe and natural amongst all the cookware.

Products Available : Kadhai , fry pan and sauteuse

Price Starts at: INR 1975

Meyer Trivantage (Triply stainless steel )

When we are talking about high-quality stainless steel cookware, how can we ignore the premium and perfect triply stainless steel cookware range wonderful pots and pans! ‘Three Layers, Three Benefits: Core of quick and even heating Aluminium sandwiched between 2 layers of 100% safe non-toxic food grade Stainless Steel on one side and induction compatible, magnetic Stainless Steel on the other. This range is 100% Nickel Free Stainless Steel . It promotes faster cooking than ordinary stainless steel products which means saves fuel and time. All in all it has superior pitting resistance compared to ordinary cookware in the market.

Products Available : Kadhai , fry pan , milk pan , tasla and tawa

Price Starts at: INR 2620

Circulon

In the age of constant changes, here’s a cookware range that promises to be with you forever. This is the top international cookware brand that has been introduced in India as the perfect cooking solution. The number 1 cookware brand in USA, Circulon comes with the promise of lifetime warranty. Available in hard anodized aluminium and high-performance stainless steel, Circulon combines durable cookware performance with superior Total® non-stick technology to offer you an unparalleled cooking experience! Indeed, it is the best non-stick cookware brand in India that will help you cook healthy meals easily.

Ranges Available: Circulon Infinite, Circulon Momentum, Circulon Origins and Circulon Clad Stainless Steel Includes: Tawa, Skillet, Saute, Casserole, Grill pan, Milk Pan, Frypan, Kadai, Sauce Pan

Price Starts at: INR 2675.