Popsicle 2022: Where Art, Wealth & Wellness Meet By Surita Tandon In Association With Potenza Wellness, Presented By LGT Wealth India

One of a kind gala evening to celebrate the best in pop art, wealth and wellness.

Take a jog through the bright and bustling lanes of Cuba, Brazil, Miami, New York and Barcelona with POPSICLE 2022 - one of a kind pop art show happening in Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on Friday, 30th Sept 2022, 4:00 PM onwards. A colorful evening where Surita Tandon’s playful experimentation with a range of acrylic and mixed media including sand, metal, crystals and beads will be on display.

Surita’s larger than life pop art canvases hold a kaleidoscope of colors and unparalleled vision.

The highlight of the show will be the use of wicker and coke bottle installations in the frames of all her artworks. POPSICLE 2022 collection comprises eclectic pop art elements inspired by the vibrant pockets around the world teeming with life and art. The art show will include 22 artworks ranging from big canvases to smaller ones that cater to the aesthetics of the community.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services will grace the evening with her esteemed presence as the guest of honor. Based in Bengaluru, she serves as a member of the society board for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar on International Women's Day 2022.

POPSICLE 2022 will be held in association with LGT Group , a leading international private banking and asset management group.



Art is one of the purest and highest elements in human happiness. As the sun colors flowers, so does art color life.

Surita Tandon is a pioneer of pop art on canvas. A popular, young, established pop art artist, Surita was born in Calcutta, graduated from Loreto College and completed her Masters in Mass Communication, New Delhi. Surita has successfully held a number of group shows as well as solo shows. Her major achievement has been recognition from the Prime Minister himself, Shri Narendra Modi, who personally received her India Shining painting and now it is on display in the PMO. Her upcoming artwork is titled India Today.

A collaborative, insightful and focussed approach backs powerful, life-changing decisions.

LGT Group is a leading international private banking and asset management group which is fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. LGT manages more than USD 291 bn in assets & employs over 4100 people from more than 20 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.

A world where innovation, experience and scientific knowledge meet to create wonders for overall well-being.

Potenza Wellness is a boutique wellness center that provides a range of Slimming, Wellness and Dermatology. Potenza’s advanced wellness services employ several state-of-the-art technologies to provide non-invasive and painless treatments. Lying at the heart of Delhi, Potenza’s panel of expert doctors delivers curated treatments to address aesthetic concerns non-invasively. With a rare blend of scientific prowess, experience, and innovation - across dermatology, weight management, hair-care, and pain management- Potenza redefines beauty, health, and wellness.

This is an exclusive, invitation-only event intended to foster conversation and stimulate a fresh outlook towards popular culture, the science of wellness and the art of wealth creation.

Date: 30th September’22

Venue : Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Time: 4:00 PM onwards



