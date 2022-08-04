Pooja Singh Leverages Her Social Media Presence To Expand Into The Business

A social media influencer & a TEDx speaker, Pooja Singh has always been an avid wanderlust. She has done MBA in marketing & worked in Reliance for 4 years in Mumbai as an Investor Relations. Most of us are satisfied just sitting at our desks all day and working on a laptop in a cubicle, but not Pooja Singh. She gave up her corporate career to become a travel blogger & start her career in traveling.

She is a proud Entrepreneur who serves as the director & co-founder of a travel company "Ridingsolo hike , Founder of a hostel chain "All Terrain Stay" also known as ATS to the travel community. And Singh's passion for traveling made her open an NGO, "Bhraman Foundation" so poor children can see new places and learn from newer experiences.

Pooja Singh is one of those very few influencers who is running a travel company and a hostel chain while being a full time travel blogger & traveling 365 days.

Recently one of her videos which she posted of her Cafe in Kasol on Instagram is going viral on the internet.

Talking about how social media is helping expand her travel businesses; Pooja said that she worked with many travel companies along with traveling and whilst doing that she was stuck with the idea of Ridingsolo & All Terrain Stay (A premium hostel chain in India). She believes that we learn as we travel. Moreover, certain things only come with that experience that we have after being on our own. She believes that there is a business opportunity with loads of potential still waiting to be explored.

Talking about hardships, Pooja said it’s easy to get distracted when traveling, but to successfully manage business life on the road it’s crucial that you stay focused & disciplined and we learn as we travel. She decided to take the plunge without any prior experience in the business because of her passion for it.

Pooja probably had a lot of ups and downs in her journey to get to where she's at now. But the internet social media personality turned entrepreneur is now an inspiration to many girls to take up what they like and travel if they wish without being hesitant about it.