In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), MBRGI and Philanthropist PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group signed a charitable grant agreement for the establishment of an endowment university in Dubai, as part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund supporting the education of millions around the world.