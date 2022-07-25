Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Plutos ONE Was Honoured With The Indian Achievers' Forum Award For Excellence In The Field Of Fintech Innovation

Named after the Greek god of wealth, plutos ONE is a Banking Commerce Platform-as-a-Service that allows bank customers to manage all their financial needs - including bill payments, shopping, travel booking, and investments - in one place while maximizing the rewards they get for using their credit cards, debit cards and UPI.

plutos ONE
plutos ONE

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 5:30 pm

July 25: The Indian Achievers' Forum (IAF) awarded plutos ONE Technology Private Limited with the Indian Achievers' Award for "Excellence in the Field of Fintech Innovation" on the occasion of the 62nd National summit, Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of  

New India. 

 

Named after the Greek god of wealth, plutos ONE is a Banking Commerce Platform-as-a-Service that allows bank customers to manage all their financial needs - including bill payments, shopping, travel booking, and investments - in one place while maximizing the rewards they get for using their credit cards, debit cards and UPI. These rewards include cashback, discounts and more. plutos ONE is a standalone, low-cost solution that banks can deploy without needing to share any customer data. The platform, thus, is the perfect complement to every bank's offerings. 

 

The awards were handed out by Bandaru Dattatreya - Governor of the State of Haryana. Also present at the occasion were Prahlad Patel - Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tourism, and Rameswar Teli - Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh. 

 

Rajjat Gulati, the co-founder of plutos ONE, said, "Our aim is to help banks deliver more value to their customers and to help customers derive the maximum value from the immense innovation happening in Fintech in India today. This award is an endorsement of our vision, and we are grateful for the recognition." 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Plutos ONE Banking Indian Achievers' Forum Awards/Recognition Business Fintech Firms Fintech Fintech Company
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites