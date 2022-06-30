Planify Gets The Toys Startup Urban Tots On Its Platform, Facilitating Them Getting Funds

Planify, one of the first and biggest ever market places for private equity, has now moved on to disrupt how private equity is seen and change the very nature of hands in between when transactions take place. Planify helps raise funds for start-up companies, ranging from seed funding to growth funding. Planify facilitates transactions ranging from 25 lakhs to 100 Cr.using its mammoth pool of investors. Planify has also featured Shark Tank companies on its platform recently.

Planify has now opened its doors to one more company that has been creating an impact among kids, and the name goes by Deepak Housewares and Toys, which has a brand name of Urban Tots.

Urban Tots is among the first companies in India that manufactures toys and sells them in modern retail outlets and direct retail outlets all over India along with overseas. The company has also solved one of the biggest challenges in the toy manufacturing industry by producing their own moulds, which were later imported from China, Taiwan, Korea, France, Germany, and the UK.

The company started its operations and generated an overall revenue of Rs. 16 Cr. with net profits of Rs. 3.2 Cr. in FY22, which shows outstanding growth in just 7 months. The company also promotes the Made in India initiative and, along with that, comes under the PLI scheme by the Government of India. The state government of Rajasthan, under the DIC scheme, has also selected Urban Tots and provides them with a subsidy of 5% on interest payments to promote employment in the state.

The company has set up a plant spanning over 36,000 sq. mtr. in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Urban Tots has expanded and has gained 18 exclusive distribution contracts with big brands such as Reliance Retail, DMart, VMart, Hamleys, First Cry and many other outlets, and its products are also sold on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Furthermore, the company is also planning to launch multile exclusive brand outlets in this financial year. The company has established a separate entity by the name of Y.K., which is in-house marketing to cater to general trade with lower SKUs.

"Our company has been performing well with our own manufactured moulds and machines. We have been able to produce 76 product ranges, including everything from toy sets to bikes for kids, with each SKUs generating a demand ranging from 2 Cr. to 5 Cr. per month. We have been able to achieve economies of scale in comparison with the industry. We are planning to enhance distribution contracts, which will further help us to expand. "The government of India is also planning to launch a new subsidy scheme to promote toy exports, which will further increase our footprints all over the world," said Deepak Chaudhary, owner of Urban Tots.

"The company has shown promise since the commencement of its operations. There is a huge entry barrier in the industry due to high capital intensity, which also provides higher margin opportunities for the companies in the segment. UrbanTots has realised high revenue during such a short period due to unexplored demand in the toy industry, giving them the advantage of being first movers' advantage, while maintaining superior quality of goods. " Rajesh Singla, CEO of Planify

Investor has the potential for making 10-15x returns in the next five years in investment in Urban Tots. 200 lots of Urban Tots are available for investment on Planify's platform for a limited period of time. Urban Tots is further planning to launch its IPO on the BSE and NSE in the next five years.

