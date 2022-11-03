Piyush Gurjar, The Popular ‘RealHit’ Trending, Youtuber

Many YouTubers have demonstrated their genius, such as RealHit's Piyush Gurjar, who is currently one of India's most famous YouTubers. Because of its amazing content, RealHit, which has 3.58 million followers and over 620 million views on YouTube, has established itself as a trendsetter. Piyush Gurjar, 27, is one of the channel's founders. Piyush is a Noida native who has been creative from childhood. He received his diploma from the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. Piyush started his YouTube channel while still in college.

During this time, he examined himself and concluded that he is a highly creative guy who loves to try new things. Piyush began his acting career at the Shri Ram Center in Delhi. Piyush has been active on YouTube for 6 years and has three channels, the most popular of which is RealHit, which has 3.58 million followers. At the same time, DSP blog has 3.4 lakh subscribers and a gaming channel named Piyush Gurjar has 17 thousand subscribers, 35 million people watch the reality channel's Facebook page, and Piyush's personal account has 75 thousand fans. Piyush says his biggest ambition in life is to appear as an actor in a web series by Netflix and Amazon.

Piyush and his group's forthcoming projects include:

● Podcast - In addition to visuals, Piyush will produce audio on platforms such as Spotify

● Apparel Line - He plans to launch a youngster's apparel line soon.

● Web show-A terrifying and humorous web series has already been created and is available for podcasting on the DSP Vlogs channel as well as audio streaming providers like Spotify.

Many more web series projects are in the works to excite the public, and Piyush will soon launch a clothing line including the greatest brands in the industry.

Since the gaming business grows, Piyush may enter the fray, as he is recognized for his smart quips and sense of humor, which may provide consumers with hours of pleasure.

Aside from that, he wants to develop movies about men's fashion, grooming, and style. Piyush claims to have written a horror and comedy web series. The channel is ready for podcasts on DSP blogs and audio streaming services such as Spotify.