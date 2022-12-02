Pivo Pod Reviews: Auto-Tracking Camera Mount For Influencer Phones Or Fake Hype?

Pivo is an auto-tracking mount for cameras that allows users to keep filming as they move around, tracking their motion completely hands-free. The device can provide 360-degree panning; users don’t have to do anything or pay anyone to film them to make all of their favorite apps using the Pivo Connect Mode.

What is Pivo?

Social media has blown up into an incredible industry, and the ability to create innovative content drives new viewers and interactions. The algorithm that directs users on platforms like Instagram and TikTok has to be precise, and no one is going to spend time on a video that doesn’t catch their eye. Unfortunately, it is impossible to maintain interesting and creative movements without multiple people filming at once. Creating beautiful and intriguing content requires a certain flair for artistic and varied design, and Pivo steps in to help.

Pivo is a brand-new auto-tracking camera mount that allows users to follow any movement by a person, object, or animal as they film the setting. Instead of hanging a handle that helps them move around, this device automatically tracks the main subject as they move around an area, using unique features to get the best angle automatically. With automatic zoom and intelligent tracking, users can modify their videos as they film even better, using the corresponding apps to make adjustments.

So far, over 300,000 people have used this camera mount to get the best angles for all of their activities. While it is a great way to create new and entertaining social media content, the Pivo camera mount can be useful for the creation of home videos, demonstrations, video calls, and more. Users can move around their space wherever they need without missing out on making interesting content.

Using Pivo

Pivo offers an attachment directly to a smartphone. With the Pivo phone mount, your device sits in the Pivo filming while the Pivo does all the work while the user moves around being filmed. The camera can move 360 degrees and even zoom when the user moves closer or further away. While these settings are automatic, downloading the app will allow users to change the way that Pivo reacts to different movements. Users won’t worry about missing any angles as they move around.

Even with the automatic settings, their videos will be even more incredible. Users have multiple Create Modes that they can use to make their videos more exciting. With the Many Me mode, users will be able to create a video with multiple versions of themselves in one scene. Using Magic Edge will let users make seamless transitions across the screen without a time-lapse. They might even use Auto Pan to view a landscape or other beautiful locations. All of these settings can be found in the corresponding apps, and users won’t have to spend hours editing their content.

The camera mount is primarily meant to support hands-free videos; the ability to track a person makes it ideal for capturing family pictures, group pictures on vacation , or selfies with an incredible background. Users can set up their cameras using the Pivo wherever they want while capturing memories that will last a lifetime. Plus, if they need to participate in a video call, they won’t have to worry about losing a full view of their presentation or demonstration.

With all of these settings that do the work for you, the only thing left to do is create. After deciding on the settings that they want for their content in the app, users will finally be able to set up their cameras, choose to record videos and pictures and start moving the way they want. With 12 effects, 360-degree rotation, and auto-tracking available within a compact and lightweight device, any video can be ready within minutes.

Purchasing Pivo

Consumers can visit the official website to purchase Pivo. Users will find a major discount on the original price for a limited time, rewarding the earliest customers. Users can choose from:

● One Pivo Influencer for $79.99

● Two Pivo Influencers for $139.98

● Three Pivo Influencers for $179.97

Every package comes with free shipping to ensure that users only have to cover the cost of their camera alone. The purchase comes with a money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pivo

Q. What does Pivo track?

A. The whole point of Pivo is that anyone can track themselves or the subject they are filming with various activities. It doesn’t matter if they are doing instructional videos, video calls on Zoom, presentations, or more. There are two tracking types – smart tracking (which follows the face and body) and action tracking (which allows the users to choose what to track by drawing a box around it). Users can also change a setting to use Active Tracking, which can follow animals as well.

Q. What are Create Modes?

A. Create Mode allows users to use different automatic templates to develop a unique video with special features, elevating their quality beyond the average person's development. Some of the options include Many Me, Time Lapse, Magic Edge, Auto Pan, Clone Trail, Flash, and more.

Q. Can users take pictures with Pivo?

A. Absolutely. Since this device will track movement around a space without requiring anyone to hold it, users can get selfies with their friends without having to find a way to fit everything. The camera goes where the motion goes, and users can choose the front-facing or rear-facing camera to get the angle that they want. Users must ensure they are ready for as many pictures as they want because Pivo automatically ensures everyone stays in the frame.

Q. What is included in the package for Pivo?

A. With each kit, users will receive the Pivo Pod, the charging cable, and a manual that shows users how to run their devices. It also has access to Pivo+, Pivo Play, and Pivo Cast. Users will need to order Pivo Active or Pivo One to have a remote included in their order.

Q. What phones are supported by Pivo?

A. The apps that correspond with Pivo can work with Android and iOS phones. However, the device has to be at least an iPhone 8 with no lower than iOS 13.0. The Android phones have to be a device from 2017, and the system has to be at least Android 9.0.

Q. Will the Pivo mount rotate a full 360 degrees?

A. Yes. The device can move all the way around to get the best display possible.

Q. How long will users have to wait before they get their order?

A. All orders go out within 24-48 hours and arrive about 5-7 business days after they leave the warehouse.

Q. Will users get any confirmation that their order has already shipped?

A. Yes, they will receive an email with details of their shipment to track it.

Q. What if Pivo is not the right match for their needs?

A. This purchase comes with a money-back guarantee that covers the first 30 days after the purchase.

The customer service team can be reached at:

● pivo@giddyup-support.com.

Summary

Pivo provides a way for consumers to create interesting content that makes them look like a professional, even if they are a beginner to their platform. The video settings make any party, dance, demonstration, cooking session, or meeting more interesting because it keeps the main subject in complete focus the whole time. The device ensures that users can create hands-free content, allowing them to be more immersed in their surroundings. If the user wants to record multiple angles at once, they can stock up on Pivos and get a discount on their order, which is covered by a money-back guarantee.

