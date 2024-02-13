Pioneering Petcare: Fur Ball Story’s Journey To Tail Wagging Success

Having a pet can bring so much happiness. Dogs especially have a way of making their parents smile and feel better, even on bad days. They love you no matter what. The people behind the brand Fur Ball Story really understand this special bond between humans and animals because they have experienced this therapeutic bond firsthand.

They started out just as a brand that was conducting pet therapy sessions with their trained pack of pets for de-stressing. As pet parents first, their focus first was on providing the best care for their own pets. Driven by their passion for animals, they turned Fur Ball Story into a problem-solving brand to help more pets and owners benefit from their services.

This article tells the story of how Fur Ball Story evolved.

We hope this inside view of Fur Ball Story inspires fellow animal lovers and future business leaders to develop their brands with empathy!

Unleashing the Healing Powers of Animals

Back in 2016, two college students - Animesh and Srishti - got inspired to help others through the healing power of pets. They envisioned bringing professionally trained therapy dogs to visit vulnerable people struggling with issues like depression, autism, unmanageable stress, and the like.

With tails wagging eagerly, the pets would provide comfort and joy to those emotionally stressed people in need. Their fluff, wet noses, and unconditional affection could work wonders on mental well-being that nothing could replicate.

It started small, but today, an enthusiastic team of certified therapy dogs still makes regular rounds, visiting care facilities, private residences, and even workplaces for employee betterment and assistance. Their doggy smiles and cuddles brighten days for countless children, seniors, patients and workers.

Just as Animesh and Srishti dreamed, their program unlocks the unique emotional support animals can provide. It's the special gift of devotion only a loving furry friend can offer to struggling but hopeful souls.

Gaining Momentum through the Media: From Skepticism to Virality

When Animesh and Srishti first pitched their pet therapy services, they faced some skepticism - "What can a dog really do for mental health?" But the founders persisted. So, Srishti kept reaching out to companies tirelessly. Finally, a Bangalore media house wrote an article about their new pet therapy idea. This early story led to more media coverage that spread widely across India!

In the beginning, people doubted working with dogs to help with stress or depression. But when all the news reports started digging out and publishing research papers and studies on animal assisted activity/therapy, this doubt turned into curiosity and gradual belief in the concept. All the attention on Fur Ball Story through the media shone a big spotlight on their efforts, kicking their work into high gear. More and more people became inspired by how these special therapy dogs could provide comfort and affection to struggling individuals.

Born to Solve Problems, One Wag at a Time

Fur Ball Story started by leveraging the human-animal bond and evolved into a pet care brand., Gradually, they began resolving concerns that they personally faced as pet parents.

They noticed that there was a dearth of pet-friendly places to eat out with pets → Opened 2 cafes (a fine dine & a pet park) in Gurugram that welcomed pets with open arms.

They saw limited boarding options when traveling without pets → Started their own dog boarding with homely care.

One of their own dogs had a medical issue that required hydrotherapy → Added a pool at one of the cafes for doggy water therapy.

They kept innovating services like pet taxis for easy transportation as well as dog training programs.

Their goal is to tackle challenges and improve the experience of pet owners. They create solutions that are as unique and diverse as each pet. Every day, they discover new ways to nurture the pet community, whether it's through significant initiatives or small acts of kindness.

In Memory of a Loyal Friend, A Passion to Heal is Born

Fur Ball Story lost an amazing therapy dog to spleen cancer during COVID. Though the surgery was due, her platelet count was falling. A medicine was being administered for it, but it was unsuccessful.

This experience exposed the lack of standards around pet medicines and the urgent need for an effective, dependable brand. And so, they decided to manufacture their own certified Ayurvedic pet formulations.

Launched in December 2022, they have a range of 21 products. Their medicines address issues that they know pet parents face on a regular basis. After a lot of slogging, they are now available offline in 20 states, along with a website that delivers pan India. Their top sellers are Eczo Pet, an anti-fungal ointment and Supertonic, a head to tail wellness syrup for pets.

Innovations for India, Inspired by Instagram's Favorite Fluffballs

Committed to advancing pet care in India, Fur Ball Story pioneers innovating for cutting edge formulations that are most needed in the Indian markets. Their recent launch includes Shampooch - 3 shampoos for dogs and a Joint Care Therapy kit. The Ayurvedic Shampooch comes in 3 variants - Healthy Skin & Shiny Coat, Tick Free & Puppy Care. On the other hand, the Joint Care therapy kit includes a Jump-O-Joint Oil made from Mahanarayan and Maha Vishgarbha Taila, and Jump-O-Joint Tablets made from Shuddha Guggulu, Haldi & Boswellia among others, that relieve joint-related issues such as Arthritis, stiffness and pain. Their additional inventive products are Cool Pet - moisturizing sunscreen to protect pets' skin from heat stroke & add moisturization, Worm No More - Ayurvedic deworming tablets, and CanniVin - oral nutrition sprays with precision spray technology to simplify administering the necessary nutrients to your pets. Through these formulations and more, Fur Ball Story continues pioneering advanced care options while solving pet care problems and simplifying pet parenting.

Woof-Tested and Fluff-Approved: Why Fur Ball Story Stands Out from the Pack

As pet parents to 23 dogs, Fur Ball Story puts canine health first. Their direct experiences shape their products and drive their passion to support the lives of pets. So, what distinguishes them from the crowd of other pet care brands, you ask? They care. They are pet parents first & brand owners second. They believe that pet parenting is for everybody. Therefore, it is necessary to make it simple, accessible, and hassle-free.