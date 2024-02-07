Pioneering Excellence: Recognising India's Top 7 Business Visionaries

Sagar Raichandani, Hidden Gem

Sagar Raichandani, the founder of Hidden Gem, launched his business inspired by his nomadic lifestyle and passion for travel. From hostel experiences, Hidden Gem has evolved into a one-stop solution for backpackers and travellers seeking unique and immersive experiences.

One of the biggest challenges, Raichandani says, was building a community with a shared love of travel. Hidden Gem fosters this by creating "homes" for backpackers and travellers, allowing them to connect and experience the charm of different places in a unique way.

Hidden Gem serves a variety of travel needs and extends beyond hostels. The travel agency provides customised experiences and solutions, regardless of whether a client wants to plan an exotic wedding destination or embark on a backpacking expedition. Raichandani envisions Hidden Gem as a reliable partner for all travel needs, from planning to execution, ensuring a memorable journey for every traveller.

https://www.hiddengemretreats.com/