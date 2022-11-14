Photo Stick Omni Reviews – Don't Buy The Photo Stick Omni Until You Read This

The Photo Stick Omni is an upgrade from the original Photo Stick and Photo Stick Mobile, which aim to deliver excellent device compatibility and USB transfer speed. Now you can safely back up thousands of photos and videos with a single click of a button on all devices, including smartphones, computers, and tablets.



If you are sick of losing the beautiful memories of your loved ones due to accidental computer crashes or deletions, then the Photo Stick Omni is probably the most useful, secure, and reliable solution as compared to the flash drives you have been using for years. For most people, memories of their parents, children, siblings, and friends are a top priority. We create backups and store the memories in different folders and on flash drives to view them later.

But unfortunately, we cannot preserve those precious memories for long. Those memories get deleted when the computer crashes or gets damaged because of an unwanted incident. You cannot even store the photos and videos in the cloud for very long because the files get corrupted due to various unknown reasons. Plus, there is a price you have to pay for monthly or yearly subscriptions.

The minute you find that your memories are deleted due to a computer crash, your heart fills with sadness and grief. However, you cannot do anything to avoid that issue. That devastation is literally awful for all.

What if you found extra protection with advanced features to preserve your memories? After losing lots of photos and videos in the past due to those computer accidents, you’d surely want to consider that protection, right?

The Photo Stick Omni is exactly the kind of protection you have been looking for for years. It offers you a safe and secure way to transfer your photos, videos, and other files from one device to another. More than 1.5 million people have already tried the Photo Stick Omni device because it is a safe, reliable, efficient, and user-friendly device that automatically finds, stores, and preserves your photos for as long as you want.

Interested in exploring its features, benefits, and other elements? Let’s scroll down and learn all the details about this magical device.

What is the Photo Stick Omni?

The Photo Stick Omni is a revolutionary, compact, and portable backup device that allows you to back up your photos and videos within seconds. You can use the device with any USB-compatible device. The Photo Stick Omni comes with software that efficiently scans, retrieves, and preserves all your photos and videos on your required device.

It is pretty straightforward to use, even for 10-year-olds. All you need to do is insert the device into your computer, tablet, or mobile and let it back up your files within seconds.

The device automatically scans through the files and then retrieves and stores all your photos and videos without requiring you to install any additional programs. Unlike other devices, you don’t need to do it manually. It automatically sorts out your required files and then transfers photos without duplicating files.

Another important point to note is that the Photo Stick Omni is compatible with multiple devices. You can use it on smartphones, tablets, and computers as well. The device doesn’t require any third-party software installation. It also doesn’t require additional accessories as long as you have a USB port on your device.

General Overview of the Photo Stick Omni:

● Transfer speed = 3.0

● Market sales = 1.5 million sold

● Skip duplicates = Yes

● Group files by type = Yes

● Ongoing backups = Yes

● Money back guarantee = 60 days

● System requirements = Android OS 6.0, iOS 10.13, or the latest

● Technical support = 24/7

How Does the Photo Stick Omni Device Work?

While there are hundreds of backup devices available on the market that promise to deliver amazing results, most of them are not focused on creating offline backups like the Photo Stick Omni device.

The device was created specifically to fill all the gaps in the market, as many people are fond of using cloud backup solutions while others are intimidated by innovative technologies.

With the Photo Stick Omni device, all kinds of technical hurdles are removed, and you can have a safe and efficient backup solution without relying on additional tools or accessories. The best thing about the gadget is that it works with almost every device, including smartphones, desktops, laptops, and tablets.

On top of that, it can read different file types, such as:

● JPEG.

● GIF

● PNG

● TIFF

● ICO

● Camera raw

● PSD

● MPEG 4

● AVI

● WMV

● MOV

How to Use the Photo Stick Omni Device?

One of the major reasons why people choose Photo Stick Omni is it is very easy to use. Have a look at these steps below to make the most of it. Depending on the device you are using, its steps vary:

For Windows:

For Windows, you need to follow these steps:

● Insert the device into your Windows computer via the USB port

● Open files, explore and then double-click The Photo Stick Windows.exe.

● In the end, press “go”

For Mac:

For Mac, consider these steps.

● Insert it into your device via the USB port

● Double-click on the USB icon, which is labeled “PhotoStick”

● Now double-click the Photo Stick Mac and click “Go”

For Smartphones:

For Smartphone users, follow these steps for data backup:

● Install your “PhotoStick mobile” app first

● Plug the device into your phone’s USB port

● Click the “backup” button to proceed

Design, Quality, and Durability:

When it comes to buying technology-related stuff, we all want something that can easily withstand everyday life and not get damaged in our hands during a mishap.

That’s why the manufacturers of the Photo Stick device have carefully constructed the product, keeping all important points in mind. The device has a fairly lightweight feel and is made of thin plastic, which doesn’t feel flimsy or something that can easily break. Of course, I won’t recommend too much vigorous testing. However, the durability and overall build are certainly adequate for the device to be thrown anywhere in your backpack, handbag, or suitcase.

Key Features and Benefits of the Photo Stick Omni Device:

If you are planning to buy the Photo Stick gadget, it’s important to explore its salient features and benefits that make it an ideal solution for everyone.

● User-Friendly Choice:

Did you know using this small and compact device is easier than charging your phone? All you need to do is, plug it into your PC or phone and let it do its job automatically.

● One- Time Upfront Costs – No Monthly Charges:

Another thing that makes Photo Stick Omni an ideal device is that the gadget comes with only one-time upfront costs. You don’t have to pay any monthly or yearly charges. It’s the best one-time investment for people who want extra room for storing thousands of photos and videos.

● Quick and Efficient:

Unlike other gadgets, the Photo Stick Omni is a smart, quick, and efficient device. It searches your entire computer or smartphone and helps you collect all your favorite memories within seconds.

● Stores All Types of Files:

We all know that ThePhotoStick Omni is the best gadget for storing thousands of photos and videos. However, the device is also smart enough to store every type of file, including music, movie formats, and documents.

● Works Automatically:

When you have the Photo Stick Omni gadget, you don’t need to use Wi-Fi, an internet connection, or batteries. This tiny device automatically collects all the photos and videos no matter where you are or whether you have a smooth internet connection.

● Different Storage Capacities:

Another best feature of The Photo Stick Omni device is that it is available with different storage capacities. You can choose from 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB versions, depending on your needs.

● Convenient and Secure:

ThePhotoStick® Omni keeps your files at your fingertips, so they can be accessed whenever you want to see them. They are stored safely, away from hackers and intruders.

● No Login Required:

What’s even more interesting about Photo Stick Omni is that you don’t need to log in every time you want to access your videos and photos. You can simply insert the USB and then scroll through all the photos.

● Safe and Secure:

Data security is the biggest concern of many people today. We all want a safe and secure solution when it comes to saving precious memories. That’s why Photo Stick Omni looks like the safest choice over other traditional storage solutions.

● Compatible with Different Devices:

Device compatibility is another crucial factor for users. The device connects with your mobile phone, tablet, and PC regardless of the brand or software you use.

● High-Quality and Durable:

The Photo Stick Omni is made of high-quality materials, which means the device is built to last. It is a durable solution and even better than traditional flash drives.

● Scanning Files:

When you use an ordinary flash drive to back up your files, it may take a lot of your time. Also, you need to remember where you save all the files, as they are in different folders. Or you may need to recall the names that you give to the files or folder – which probably takes hours to search and won’t guarantee that you find all the files you need.

That’s why Photo Stick Omni is the right solution, as it helps you scan all the files without requiring you to do anything. It finds out your required files and then arranges them carefully in one place.

Pros and Cons of the Photo Stick Omni Device:

Now that we know all the features and benefits of the device, it's time to learn some pros and cons before investing in this reliable backup solution.

Pros:

● Small, compact, and durable

● Portable and more reliable device than traditional flash drives

● Comes with advanced features like data retrieval and duplication

● An affordable choice for every budget

● Available with a universal adapter

● One-time investment

● Available in three different versions

● No login or setup required

Cons:

● Sorting is not so perfect

● Available online only

Photo Stick Omni Vs. The Photo Stick: What’s the Difference?

People are happy about the new version of the Photo Stick device called Photo Stick Omni. But what are the special features, and what makes it different from the

Photo Stick device?

Well, the basic difference between them is that the Photo Stick Omni is compatible with computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices as well. However, the Photo Stick device is only compatible with computers. Not only that, but its transfer speed is also 2.0, which is less than that of the Photo Stick Omni, which transfers data 10x faster.

Now you must be wondering what’s the best choice between them. If you are looking for a mobile and PC-compatible data backup solution with massive storage capabilities, then Photo Stick Omni is the right solution to choose from. But if you are only looking for a simple solution for backing up data via computers, then you can rely on the Photo Stick device, which is available at a lesser price.

Photo Stick Omni Vs. Picture Keeper: What’s More Preferable?

You have decided to choose a smart backup solution for your precious memories. But now you are confused about which is the better option, Photo Stick Omni and Picture Keeper, right? Actually, both of these devices come with wonderful features and benefits, but there are a few differences between them.

First, there is a big difference between the prices. Photo Stick 64 GB is available for $79.99. However, Picture Keeper 64 GB is available for $189.99. This means a person with an average income cannot afford such an expensive device that has almost similar features to the affordable Photo Stick Omni device. On top of that, Photo Stick Omni is available with huge discounts.

Secondly, their technical support is more efficient, and it is a safer and more user-friendly solution as compared to Picture Keeper.

Thirdly, Photo Stick Omni has received more positive reviews on its official website and social media pages, which further proves its credibility and authenticity.

However, there are a few good things about Picture Keeper too. The device is available with a 1-year warranty and supports tons of formats, including mp3, zip files, 3gp, VOB, and many others. But unfortunately, it doesn’t remove duplicates like Photo Stick Omni, which further discourages users from buying Picture Keeper.

In a nutshell, Photo Stick Omni is better in all aspects. A more affordable, more reliable, safer, and easier-to-use option. What else could you ask for in a smart data backup?

Who Should Use the Photo Stick Omni Device?

ThePhotoStick Omni is probably the best solution for all Especially if you are fond of taking lots of photos, then you must need a powerful backup solution that helps you store every precious moment.

Or if you travel a lot with friends or family, then you should definitely use the Photo Stick Omni device so you can preserve memories efficiently and have a massive amount of space to store different photos and videos of every trip.

When you travel a lot or take lots of photos, you have a higher chance of losing your favorite memories. But when the memories are carefully backed up in a device like the Photo Stick Omni, you don’t need to worry about anything.

How to Order the Photo Stick Omni Device?

The Photo Stick Omni is very easy to order. All you need to do is visit their official website and choose the model of the device you want to purchase. Depending on your needs, you can choose from 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB versions. Once you decide what model you really want, you can add the product to your shopping cart.

Add your complete details, name, address, contact details, and other required information. After that, you will need to proceed to the checkout and pay the scheduled amount. Once you are done placing an order, you will receive a confirmation email that says that your order has been received and confirmed. And after a few days, you will get the product at your doorstep in proper packaging.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Which version of Photo Stick Omni should I buy?

It depends on your needs, like how many photos and videos you want to save on the device. If you have a small number of photos, you can rely on the 64 GB version. However, if you want to store a large number of files, including photos, videos, and documents, then it's recommended that you purchase high-memory versions such as 128 GB or 256 GB.

2. Do I need to download anything to use Photo Stick Omni?

No. This is the best feature of the device. You don’t need to install any third-party software or programs before using the Photo Stick Omni device. It comes with everything you need. Simply insert it into your mobile or computer and start backing up your files in one place. It is ready to use, unlike other sticks and backup solutions.

If you are using the device for mobile, then you are required to download the Photo Stick mobile app so you can establish a successful connection.

3. What is the price of the Photo Stick Omni device?

The Photo Stick Omni is a surprisingly affordable backup solution for every budget. Have a look at the prices of every model before you decide to purchase.

● 8 GB of Storage (saves 3,500 photos & videos) = $39.99

● 32 GB of Storage (saves 15000 photos & videos) = $59.99

● 64 GB of Storage (saves 30,000 photos & videos) = $79.99

● 128 GB of Storage (saves 60,000 photos & videos) = $99.99

Currently, the device is available at huge discounts and offers, so now is the best time to choose the product for your backup needs.

4. Where can I buy the device?

Well, the device is available only online. It’s recommended to purchase it from the official website of Photo Stick Omni, where you can enjoy different deals and discounts along with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

5. Is the device easy to use for non-technical people?

Of course. It’s just like you are using a flash drive. Once you insert the Photo Stick Omni into your computer or mobile, it will start functioning on its own without having you do anything. The device is easy to operate even for 10 years old.

Final thoughts:

After a detailed review and based on customer feedback, Photo Stick Omni is one of the most trusted, reliable, safest, and easiest-to-use devices for photo backups. It is a portable, lightweight, compact, and affordable device that does a lot more than your simple flash drive can do.

Above all, it is a safe solution to consider, which is even better than iCloud and other related options. So, if you are tired of losing your beautiful memories, then I would strongly recommend that you use the Photo Stick Omni device. To use the product, you don’t even need Wi-Fi or subscription methods. It comes with the best transfer speed and the most versatile compatibility options.

After all, we have enough to remember and store, so why take the risk of losing your favorite photos and videos when you have a trustworthy device to consider?

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

