Perpetuuiti Bags IT Resiliency Automation Project for Saudi Telecom

In this article, Kaushal Shah, Regional Director, Middle East - Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, elaborates on the background of this new-age tech enterprise along with the specifics of the STC contract.

Intelligent Enterprise Automation is the new Enterprise Tech buzzword. An Indian firm making waves globally in this domain is Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE. One of the first Asian enterprises to be funded by Intel Capital in 2013, Perpetuuiti has recently secured a critical automation project for Middle East Telecom biggie – Saud Telecom Company (STC).

1. Can you give us a brief background of your company?

We are a global Intelligent Enterprise Automation company with origins in India and offices across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is focused on enabling digital transformation for organizations by creating innovative software products that transform the way businesses operate.

Perpetuuiti has pioneered innovative products, well accepted and trusted by their customers and partner ecosystem comprising Fortune 500 global organizations from a diverse set of industry verticals like banking, insurance, telecom, government organizations, high-tech, BPM and service providers. In 2013, Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE was the first among Asian technology firms to be funded by Intel Capital Ltd.

2. Could you elaborate on the Automation Project your company has recently secured from STC?

It’s a matter of great pride and honour for our stakeholders that STC, among the largest telecommunications firms in the Middle East, has shortlisted Perpetuuiti to execute its critical recovery automation and management of IT resiliency services. It means that we will be automating IT Service Availability and Business Continuity for STC, which operates in the highly evolved Gulf markets. STC wanted a robust technology partner to implement its ambitious plans for developing next-generation networks, or NGNs, upgraded to packet-based architecture.

3. What makes this “win” for Perpetuuiti special in terms of the challenges of the project and the competition faced before bagging this contract?

Perpetuuiti emerged as the “chosen one” for STC after a stringent evaluation process and a dozen other global IT companies vying for this project. Over the last few years, STC has been facing multiple challenges in managing its heterogeneous IT infrastructure (accessed from various locations across the globe), driven by steep growth in new business applications’ requirements and adaptation of new technologies.

Furthermore, it was getting increasingly challenging to ensure business resiliency and uptime for all their critical business services. It was important for STC to have complete visibility of all their business services, ensuring availability and that these business services were protected from any site failure. What was needed was to deploy a framework which ensured that the applications were seamlessly brought up in case of any disaster or disruption happening on the primary production site. Critical elements involved in this are the ability to perform regular and disciplined Recovery Drills and a Service AvailabilityManagement and DR automation tool that eliminates human errors and dependency and gives single-pane visibility without the need to integrate hundreds of tool interfaces.

The ultimate challenge lies in providing a solution that has excellent automation capabilities as well as an easy-to-use Graphical User Interface (GUI) based dashboard that gives complete visibility and predictability. After a rigorous and competitive evaluation of global IT firms, Continuity Patrol™ - the industry’s most comprehensive, most-modernized recovery automation suite offered by Perpetuuiti was selected by STC.



4. What sort of benefit is Saudi Telecom expecting from using Perpetuuiti’s proprietary tool - Continuity Patrol™ post completion of this project?

This nod from STC is yet another testimony of Perpetuuiti’s IT Resiliency Automation Suite - Continuity Patrol™ emerging as the preferred resiliency automation solution of leading enterprises across the globe and industries. STC’s focus on excellence and its commitment to Business Continuity, Recovery Automation and Contingency Management is in tandem with the key attributes of our dynamic offerings under the Continuity Patrol™ suite. After deploying Continuity Patrol™ from Perpetuuiti’s Enterprise Resiliency Automation Platform™, STC is expecting continuous IT uptime, a whopping 90% reduction in complaint processing as well as review time.

5. What verticals do Perpetuuiti serve for the Indian and Global markets? What problem does Perpetuuiti solve for their global customers?

Our products and platforms are largely industry/vertical-agnostic. Our customers comprise over 500 global organizations from diverse industry verticals like banking, insurance, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, government organizations, high-tech, BPM, and service providers.

Perpetuuiti’s Resiliency Automation Suite, Continuity Patrol™ is a framework which Monitors, Manages and Automates the Recovery of a datacentre without any human intervention at the industries’ best recovery time, saving millions of dollars by bringing the business services UP when disrupted due to man-made disaster (technical Glitch) or natural disasters.

Whereas, Perpetuuiti’s Robotic Process Automation software helps customers reduce manual tasks and helps them in automating repetitive and mundane tasks.