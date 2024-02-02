Pequra Launches Premium Quality Designer Rugs

Pequra was founded by Amit Jain, a passionate entrepreneur having vast experience in the rug industry. Amit is committed to providing his customers with the highest quality products and services across the globe. PEQURA is a handcrafted brand, which is the result of the exquisite manifestation of the artisan’s craftsmanship at the highest level. The brand is soaked in heritage, curated by the finesse of Mirzapur, Bhadoi, Kashmir, Jaipur and contemporary artistry spanning generations when it comes to rugs and carpets. The online store offers Hand woven rugs available in cotton, wool and jute. Specially designed by expert artisans, handwoven rugs are available in different beautiful patterns. The online store also offers various home décor products like cushions, doormats, wall art, Poufs etc. Pequra also provides its clients an opportunity to get customised products as per their size, design and need.

Pequra's designer rugs are made with the finest materials and craftsmanship. The company uses only the highest quality wool, jute, cotton and silk to create its rugs, which are then hand-woven by skilled artisans. Pequra's rugs are known for their luxury, durability, beauty, and comfort.