People Are The Driving Force Before And Behind Every Strategy, Says Megha Singh Nandiwal

The time has come for HR to make the same leap that the finance function has made in recent decades and become a true partner to the CEO. In the same way that the CFO assists the CEO by raising and allocating financial resources, HR should assist the CEO by developing and assigning talent, especially key people, and working to unleash the organization's energy.

Megha Singh Nandiwal grew up in Jaipur with a business and a growth mindset. In addition to her education from Biyani Girls College, IMT Ghaziabad, and Harvard, she has also played a vital role in setting up the companies she has worked for, like Infosys, Lifecare, and Cars24. In her current role as Senior People Officer at Vamstar, a UK-based Healthcare startup, she ensures the company finds and grows with the right talent at all stages.

"I am blessed to have the right leadership in the current organization who have invested time in me and values every effort I have made over the last few years with Vamstar. I believe that people in my role should also be able to predict the competition meaningfully. However, focusing on individual leaders is only half of the equation. Furthermore, Human Resources should be proficient at diagnosing how the various parts of the social system work and taking steps to identify bottlenecks or unnecessary friction. Just as every army general learns about their counterpart on the enemy side, the HR should be armed with information about competitors and how their key decision-makers and executors stack up against those at the organization", said Megha.

With a vision of making Vamstar the largest tech-based healthcare marketplace, she continues to spend time with her employees, strategizing business and people elements and helping the company and the employees grow. Vamstar, founded in 2019, brings together expertise in commercialization and market access, artificial intelligence, software engineering and data science to transform the way healthcare organizations discover and connect with suppliers. Healthcare companies struggle daily to find buyers for their products and services. The traditional healthcare procurement process is manual and laden with complexities. The process is not cost-effective and far too cumbersome owing to the lack of thorough supplier insights.

That's why Vamstar built an AI-driven healthcare and life sciences marketplace, centralizing and sharing data in one format and aggregating all buyer and supplier intelligence. Vamstar makes it easy for life science industry professionals to identify market opportunities, analyze real-time data insights, and optimize supply-demand connections.

For Megha, constant self-learning and helping others to learn and grow are intertwined and correlated – it's only when you help others grow and are not afraid of them as a competition that you emerge as a true leader. That's when you also challenge yourself to become a better version of yourself. Megha identifies this as a positive approach for self-development; otherwise, one ends up being wrapped in muted qualm that affects the growth of self and others.

To read more about Vamstar, visit: https://vamstar.io/