Peeps by Carbon Klean Reviews: Does It Really Work? Worth To Buy?

Any eyeglass wearer knows how vital their eyewear is to be able to see clearly. Over time, it is inevitable that smudges, dirt or dust will accumulate on your lenses and make it more difficult to see clearly. This reduction in visibility can lead to eyestrain. Bacteria may also accumulate over time, representing a potential risk to your eye health. There are many wrong ways to clean your glasses, and some of them can even damage your eyewear. Using basic dish soap and water is one effective way for how to clean your glasses. You can lather both your glasses lenses and nose pads with lotion-free dishwashing detergent. You may rinse your glasses under warm water, making sure to all soap is washed off. Repeat the rinsing process as needed to remove visible film or persistent dirt. Air drying is preferred and you may pat-dry them with a lens-safe microfiber cloth.

Cleaning your frames can be done at the same time you wash your lenses. Using lotion-free dish soap, you can hand-lather your frames. Make sure you wipe down the frames and clean along the frames where they meet the lenses. You can dry with a 100% cotton towel. Afterward, if dirt build-up remains an issue, you can apply cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to further clean the plastic frames.

Many eyeglasses have plastic nose pads that rest on the bridge of your nose. For a light cleaning, you may dust the nose pads using a soft cloth. Occasionally, you may also apply a cotton swab dipped rubbing alcohol to the nose pads to disinfect them. For deeper cleaning, you may apply mild soap onto a wet, clean, soft-bristled toothbrush and scrub the nose pads. You can use lukewarm water to rinse as needed.

But most of these traditional method like cloths and sprays will damage and smear the lenses. Therefore, we will not be able to use our lenses for a long time. Therefore, a new safe method is necessary to clean our lenses. In this review you will find the easiest and safest method to clean your lenses.

What is Peeps by Carbon Klean?

Peeps by Carbon Klean is a patented product developed in the USA which is a revolutionary new way to clean the lenses. It uses only two simple steps to clean the lenses and more than seven million in the USA has already use this product. More than 100,000 leading optometrists in the worldwide have trusted this product as the best way to clean the lenses without getting any damage to the lenses as it will never scratch or damage the lenses.

Special Features of Peeps by Carbon Klean:

The advanced features of the Peeps by Carbon Klean make it more selective than other traditional methods used to clean the lenses. The most advantageous feature of his product is the use of the Carbon Molecular Technology like the carbon technology used by the NASA and the militaries. Peeps by Carbon Klean is the only product uses this technology in cleaning the glasses. Using this technology the advanced carbon microfiber pads in the Peeps will clean the entire surface of the lenses thoroughly without any damage.

The other advantageous feature of this product is it will clean all the nasty dirt and dust including all at microscopic level. Therefore, we can ensure that the lenses are 100% clean without any doubt.

The composition of this product is very important as well. It contains a compact carrying case, soft carbon microfiber pads and retractable scratch-resistant brush. As this uses the advanced technology used by the NASA on the International space stations the external factors humidity, heat or cold cannot affect this technology. Therefore, it can be used inside or outside to clean the lenses without worrying about the climate.

The most salient feature of this is it is very small and easy to carry anywhere. Not like taking cloths or sprays to clean the lenses this can be taken to everywhere you go as it is small and compact.

Additional features of Peeps can be summarized below.

Weight 12 oz

Dimensions 1 × 2 × 5.25 in

Finish Black, Blue, Electroplated Gold, Electroplated – Rose Gold, Electroplated – Space Gray, Lime, Pink, Purple, Red, Soft Touch – Black, Soft Touch – Blue, Soft Touch – Green, Soft Touch – Pink, Soft Touch – Purple, Soft Touch – Red, White

As a result of these features, Peeps by Carbon Klean becomes the most effective, easiest and safest way to clean the lenses.

How does Peeps by Carbon Klean work?

Although this is an advantageous way to clean he lenses all what we have to follow is simple two steps.

Step 1: Brush off all dust, dirt, and abrasive particles with the scratch-resistant retractable brush.

Step 2: Use the carbon microfiber pads to sandwich the lens and clean it on both sides. These special angled carbon microfiber pads are designed to clean all nooks and crannies.

Once these two steps are done you can clearly see through your lenses. After cleaning all what we have to do is simply putting the Peeps in to the case and it will automatically get recharged with the frictions and can be used for many times in future.

=> Get Your “Peeps by Carbon Klean” From The Official Website!

Benefits (Pros) of Peeps by Carbon Klean:

Users of the Peeps by Carbon Klean have highly recommended this product on the official website over other methods used in cleaning he lenses. The benefits it gives can be summarized below.

● Lasts forever– As the microfibers in the pads get automatically recharged with the frictions this product can be used over 500 times. Therefore, we may only need one product for the lifetime.

● Works anywhere– As the technology used in this is not affected with the humidity, heat or cold we can use it in everywhere.

● Eco-friendly– As the manufactures used all-natural carbon pads and nothing to dispose of this product is eco-friendly.

● Travel Sized– The small and compact size of this made it easy to bring anywhere we travel.

● Safe for all lenses– This can be used with every type of glasses as eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, even lenses with A/R coating.

● Optometrist-preferred– Trusted by over 100,000 doctors

● Internationally acclaimed– Over 3 million and counting sold in 28 countries.

● 30 days money back guarantee

All these benefits together will attract more and more customers to this product.

Cons of Peeps by Carbon Klean:

● It can only be gotten from the official website of the manufacturers, and this is to avoid you getting scammed or getting an inferior product

● It has very limited stock available, hurry!

Peeps by Carbon Klean Reviews:

Based on the reviews of the users Peeps by Carbon Klean can be rated with a FIVE STAR rating. This shows that users are highly satisfied with the outputs they obtained by using this product.

The few real reviews given by the users can be listed below to emphasize how good this product works for the users.

● Melissa Gorga - Hate getting fingerprints on my aviators! This miracle cleaner not only cleans my glasses, IPhone, and IPad but it

kills all the bacteria too. Go to CarbonKlean.com and get ready for a surprise!!

● John - I was skeptical at first on whether Peeps would actually work, but I’ve never had my lenses this clean, and they are so easy to use and carry around. I love them and highly recommend!

● Kristin - This is an amazing product! I use my Peeps every day and love it. It arrived in a timely fashion and was exactly as it appeared on the site. It is easy to use, easy to carry around without the fuss and mess of the spray I used to use. I am so happy with the product that I ordered 6 more for Christmas presents as it is such great product!

● Dr. Gormady - We picked up some of these at Vision Expo. I struggle to get all the smudges and streaks off of my glasses all the time due to the antireflective coat. My husband and I half-jokingly fight over who is going to clean them. I was pretty skeptical of this, but I gave it a whirl and wow! This is possibly the cleanest my glasses have ever been (and easiest cleaning ive ever had). I’m going to have to pick some more of these up for my personal use, as well as for my other opticals.

● Kay Johnson - I went to the Eye doctor to have my glasses adjusted and I was telling her how dirty my glasses were all the time, I clean them at least 10 times a day. And she told me about PEEPS I used the sample one and WOW I was amazed at how clean and clear my glasses are. I have had my PEEPS a few days and only have to clean my glasses once a day now. I love my PEEPS and I am going to get more for my family members. I am also going to order the one to clean my phone and I pad also.

● Donna Maria Blancero - This product is great. I am super sensitive to dirty glasses and find myself cleaning them more than once a day — until I got this. Now they are always clean. I am buying several more so that I can keep one at my office, one in my luggage, and some for gifts. Totally worth it. You will have the cleanest glasses.

● Susan Danilovich - I love clean glasses and I was always looking for a better way to clear away streaks and smears that sprays and cloths left. I bought 1 peep and was hooked. My glasses are clean and streak free. I ordered more to keep with me in my purse and for work and for my husband. It is a great product!

=> Click Here To Get Your “Peeps by Carbon Klean” From The Official Website - 10,000 Five-Star Reviews !

Peeps by Carbon Klean Price:



Even though Peeps by Carbon Klean is having more the price is very reasonable and affordable. It is one of the main advantages of this product. Discounts and considerable price reductions for purchases are always associated with this product on the official website. The price of Peeps by Carbon Klean is about $24.99 only. If you buy more than two peeps you will get free shipping for every purchases. Other benefits associated in purchasing can be summarized below.

● Buy two and get one free

● Buy three and get two free – Most popular

● Buy five and get five free – Best value

Additionally, the manufacturers recommend a 30-day money-back guarantee to the customers who do not satisfy with the security provided by the Peeps by Carbon Klean within this period. You will receive a full refund from the company. This shows how much guarantee they give to their product.

The above discounts and offers are subject to both availabilities of stock and time of order. Therefore, be mindful to carefully go over the timely discounts available for Peeps by Carbon Klean every time you visit the official website.

How to Order Peeps by Carbon Klean:

Peeps by Carbon Klean are only available online. Ordering your OWN Peeps by Carbon Klean is a hassle-free and simple process. Only you have to do is to visit the official website of the product and contact the product owner. Information on Peeps by Carbon Klean retail parks and deals, such as prices, discounts, offers as well as latest developed features are available on the official website. You only need to follow four simple steps to get your own Peeps at your doorstep:

=> (SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here To Order “Peeps by Carbon Klean” For The Best Discounted Price Today From The Official Website !



1. Choose the number of Peeps by Carbon Klean you intend to buy and add them to your shopping cart.

2. Complete shipping information, such as your name, email address, phone number, home address, city, country, postal code etc.

3. Choose the payment method (Paypal or credit card) and enter card details.

4. Take timely offers available at the time of order and confirm the order.



Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, or any other retail store. However, the purchase of genuine products is guaranteed only by contacting the product owner from the official website.

Is Peeps by Carbon Klean legit?

The Peeps by Carbon Klean is introduced to the market with the aim of providing the easiest and safest way to clean your lenses. The technology used in this product is an advanced technology used by the NASA and militaries and therefore we can ensure that this product can be used in any climatic condition. And the Peeps is very simple and compact. Along with that, if the customer is not happy with the product they can claim a 100% cashback with the money-back guarantee.

All this proves that Peeps by Carbon Klean is a legit product that users can trust.

=> Order “Peeps by Carbon Klean” Before Stock Runs Out!



Frequently asked questions:

● How does Peeps™ clean?

2-Step Cleaning Process:

Step 1 – Use the brush to gently brush away any dust or particulate that may be on the lens, which could otherwise damage your lens when cleaned.

Step 2 – Once the lens surface is free of dust and debris, retract the brush and pull the cleaning tongs free of the case/recharging station. Using the tongs, place the lens in between, gently squeeze and rub the carbon cleaning pads across the lens until cleaned. Replace the tongs and its ready to clean again.

● Molecular Technology – What is that?

Molecular Carbon based technology to be exact. Imagine cleaning particles in the smallest possible form, molecules. These specially developed molecules are impregnated into the cleaning pads on Peeps™ and automatically recharge themselves after every use. It’s simply done through the pads being reinserted in the recharging station or case (the other half of the Peeps™). Each Peeps™ unit will clean 500+ times.

● Is Peeps™ safe for all lenses?

Our technology is the safest, most tested and effective cleaning technology for a lens or screen surface on the planet, period! But don’t take our word for it, take that of NASA, the U.S. Military, HOYA, Essilor, Canon, Ricoh, Nikon, Kodak and many, many other companies and even governments throughout the world. The majority of these companies solely use our products now for cleaning lenses and screens. In fact, our technology is so good it is the ONLY cleaning product in space, used on the International Space Station to clean both their camera lenses, touch pads and screens.

● Is Peeps™ safe for A/R coatings?

In testing done by our company in a “real world” environment (dust, debris, particulate) compared to microfiber cloths, individual wet wipes and sprays, Peeps™ were the ONLY cleaner that both cleaned the lens effectively, safely and didn’t damage the lens or the lens coating.

● How long does delivery take to countries outside of the U.S.?

We ship orders out FAST, but we can’t control carrier transit times. For orders outside the USA, please allow 7-12 business days for your order to arrive. Delivery times will vary based on country.

● How does the 30 Day Money Back Guarantee work?

All products are backed by our 30 Day Money Back Guarantee. To be eligible for a refund, products must returned within 30 days and be in “new condition” in original / unopened packaging or have a manufacturing defect.

