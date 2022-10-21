PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover Reviews - Is It Worth It?

Dogs form eye gunk when they sleep, have allergies, or have some eye residue. And owners must clean this gunk if they don't want their furry friends to get sick.

Luckily, they can now do it easily with the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover. These wipes claim to contain only plant ingredients and to be allergy-free. At the same time, they promise not to irritate the eye when working to clean the tear stains that dogs usually get around their eyes. And what's also great about this product is that it prevents new tear stains from forming. The PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover could work for dogs suffering from blepharitis or conjunctivitis. Their manufacturer says they have anti-inflammatory properties and can help dogs' eyes to remain healthy. In addition, they're easy to use and soft, so dogs do not feel uncomfortable when their owners apply them.

PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover Best Features

According to the PawSafe official website , the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover is the best product in its category because they have the following features:

Natural Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover formula contains only plant-based surfactants that come from coconut and palm. The wipes have no smell, are non-toxic, and pet owners can apply them to cats and dogs.

Stain Removal

According to the manufacturer, the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover lighten existing stains within 1 week of use. And as mentioned previously, they can prevent new stains from forming. The latter is important because many other similar products work to solve the problem and don't address its root to prevent it.

Protection against Infection

When cats and dogs have their eyes cleaned regularly, they remain healthy in the long. Moreover, they can no longer develop infections like blepharitis or conjunctivitis. Their eye area is clean and doesn't host any bacteria, so infection can't grow unless they spend a lot of time in an environment that hosts bacteria.

100% Safe

The PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes are non-irritating and delicate to the eyes . Pet owners can use them to wipe any discharge from their cat or dog’s eye without worrying they might interfere with this sensitive area. When pet owners use them, their pets don’t only have healthier eyes, but they also look healthy.

How to Use the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover?

As said earlier, the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover is easy to use. Calling a vet to apply them on cats or dogs every day is not necessary. But here are the three simple steps for using them:

Hold the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover box upside down and shake it a few times to activate the product's formula and wet the wipes better.

Take 1 wipe out and gently rub it on the stained area around the dog or cat’s eyes. The user should keep the wipe of the pet’s eye.

Use the wipes once a day until the pet no longer has any residue around the eyes and there are no more eye stains. Users should note that old stains cause the fur to become dyed, so the wipes can’t remove them until new fur grows.

Why Use the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover?

The eyes and ears of pets such as cats and dogs require more attention because they are sensitive and can quickly contact infections. Besides, eye discharge is not aesthetic and can ruin the human's furry friends' appearance. Therefore, a product like the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover should be present in every pet owner’s home and traveling bag, if the pet goes in with the owner in vacation more than often. Outside and even inside the house, dogs and cats come in contact with allergens, dirt, and dust. These can go into their eyes and cause damage or lead to infection, so regular cleaning with PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover is necessary to ensure the pet's good health.

How to Buy the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover?

The PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover is available for sale on the product's official website at these prices:

● 1 pack for $19.95

● 2 packs for $34.95

● 3 packs for $47.95

1 pack contains 100 wipes. Customers can also enroll to a PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover subscription program to get 1, 2, or 3 packs every month for $17.95, $31.46, and $43.16 a month, respectively. If unsatisfied with the product, they can return it for a full refund within 90 days. The customer support service for the PawSafe Dog Eye Wipes with Tear Stain Remover is available at:

● support@pawsafe.com

● PawSafe LLP, 3 Germany Dr, Unit 4 #2337, Wilmington, DE 19804

● PawSafe LLP, 32 Kinburn Street, London, SE16 6DW

