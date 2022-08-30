Passion For Change Fuels The Path Towards The Film Journey

Technology has not only changed so many elements of the world today but also has been more influential in the film industry than imaginable. As a filmmaker, Vigneshwar has been at the front lines of this technological revolution. The latest frontier of technological advancement that he has worked on is virtual production. He has also worked for Aggregate Entertainment, Mandalay Sports Media, and Rogue Initiative Studios, all based in Los Angeles during his course of time pursuing MFA at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

He interned as a Post-Production Assistant with Mandalay Sports Media. At Aggregate Entertainment, he partook in script coverages for documentary features and tv show concepts. With Rogue Initiative Studios, he focused on Virtual Production related projects. He was also involved in creating motion capture content for the company's website and a potential game project. He also produced a music video as a tribute to Daft Punk. This was his first project which was done completely through Motion Capture Performance and created using Unreal Engine. His most recent short film, Bhuvi & 7, is another Motion Capture project done with Unreal Engine. It portrays the story of a girl's interaction with a humanoid bot in a dystopian future.

Vigneshwar has been credited for many projects and has pitched three of his most successful films Get Kiss or Die Brian (funded under the USC 546 Advanced Short Films program), The Gift, and To Dad, With Love. These films were not only successful at USC and all over California but globally including at the Malibu Film Festival, Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Amsterdam Lift-Off Film Festival, Silicon Beach Film Festival, and Beverly Hills Film Festivals just to mention a few. Vigneshwar has also collaborated with artists on many award-winning short films such as The Life of an Artist and A Gentleman's Evening.

His recent credits include working as a VFX Production Coordinator for ICVR on an episode of The Orville (Season 4) on Hulu. He has a constant learning enthusiastic ability especially in the ever-evolving field of virtual production and the production of films in general.

As of late, Vigneshwar is a part of the producing team for an Epic Mega Grant winning project, Lightfall. As well as this, he is also working on a Sci-Fi feature film concept which is in the development stages.

Despite his success, Vigneshwar does not forget his roots and his inspiration. Coming from a family of teachers, he taught in a public school in Mumbai for Grades 6 and 7 for two years. He also introduced the knowledge of filmmaking and photography to his students and encouraged them to follow their passion. They in turn heavily inspired him to pursue his own dreams and he attributes his drive to pursue his passion to his students.

On his creative journey, Vigneshwar hopes to collaborate with, teach and ignite that same passion in fellow artists and filmmakers around the world. His hobbies include reading fantasy and science fiction novels, enjoying the outdoors, writing scripts, and working on his own creative projects, and participating in educational volunteering activities.