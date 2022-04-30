Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Parth Velani's Take On Breaking Stereotypes & Achieving Success

Instead of going through the societal norms, Parth decided to break the stereotypes and make his passion into a profession. Helping people in every possible way has been Parth's aim.

Parth Velani

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 1:46 pm

They say that you don't live up to your stereotypes if you want to be an achiever and Parth Velani's journey exemplifies it. Parth, hailing from Bhavnagar has now built a life of everyone's dream. Starting his professional life from scratch, today he has not only built his life the way he visioned but he has also influenced the youth towards the path of betterment.

Instead of going through the societal norms, Parth decided to break the stereotypes and make his passion into a profession. Helping people in every possible way has been Parth's aim since the very beginning and that is what he is doing by building a team of experts and helping people to grow their brands online.

By taking up challenges and constantly setting up goals for himself, Parth sharpened his skills and worked on gaining knowledge. On asking further about it, he says, " I constantly keep on striving for better. The day you become too comfortable in your position is the day you stop growing in your life."

By making accuracy, determination, and honesty his greatest strengths, Parth worked his way up to success without giving up on his odds. Meeting new people and learning about their lives help him in his personal development. Parth says, " Knowing about their lives helps me to know about their experiences and learn from their mistakes. The more you meet people the more you gain confidence in people management. "

Even if he is one of the successful personalities we have today, life hasn't been easy on him. "Failures are a part of life and my life has been no exception. There have been days where I had no motivation to continue but thanks to my disciplined nature, I kept working tirelessly to be where I am today." 

Today not only is his work appreciated by everyone in the market but Parth's helping nature is the reason why people prefer him to be a leadership person. Parth is a born leader who continues to guide everyone towards their achievements. No matter how tough the situation gets in future, it is no news that Parth will keep working to help people and keep being the one who breaks the stereotypes and elevates the society.

