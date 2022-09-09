Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Panchkula Court Restrains Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Co. Pvt. Ltd. To Operate

The Court also restrained the directors of Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Pvt. Ltd. from using the trade name/mark Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Co. or any of its logo, device, trading style etc. during the pendency of suit for passing off trade name. 

Panchkula court restrains Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Co. Pvt. Ltd. to operate
Panchkula court restrains Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Co. Pvt. Ltd. to operate

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:50 pm

Court of Ld. District Judge, Panchkula while allowing an application filed by Jitender Gupta, proprietor M/s Simla Mandi Goods Transport Co., restrained identical & deceptively sounding concern i.e., Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Pvt. Ltd. registered at H.No. 115, Sector 9, Panchkula (Haryana), its directors Sanjay Gupta & Ankit Gupta, their C&F agents, dealers, distributors, retailers, representative agents & assignees etc. to operate.

The Court also restrained the directors of Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Pvt. Ltd. from using the trade name/mark Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Co. or any of its logo, device, trading style etc. during the pendency of suit for passing off trade name. 

Sanjay Gupta who is brother-in-law of Jitender Gupta deliberately started a new company in the September 2021 to gain unlawfully by using brand name “Shimla Mandi Goods Transport”, which was being used by Jitender Gupta & his deceased brother since the year 1984. The Court held that further usage of identical & deceptive trade name by directors of Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Pvt. Ltd. is most likely to cause irreparable loss to Jitender Gupta. 

M/s Simla Mandi Goods Transport Co. was represented by Tejveer Singh Bhatia, Partner, Singh & Singh Law Firm LLP, New Delhi

The Court while passing the order held that plaintiff-Jitender Gupta has right to protect the goodwill of his decades old firm against invasion by third party/stranger i.e., Sanjay Gupta & his son Ankit Gupta even if the firm stands dissolved. Above mentioned order has been passed by Court of Ld. District Judge, Panchkula after the dismissal of application for maintainability of suit for passing off filed by Shimla Mandi Goods Transport Pvt. Ltd. vide order dated 06.12.2021, which was upheld by the Hon’ble High court of Punjab & Haryana vide order dated 31.05.2022.
 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Panchkula Court Shimla Mandi Goods Transport
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  