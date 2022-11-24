Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Oryen Network Creates Safehaven For CEX Users Allowing FTX and Crypto.com Holders to Archive Self Custody

Oryen Network
Oryen Network

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 4:44 pm

The crypto industry has been experiencing one of the most prolonged bear cycles due to macro-economic factors. 

In times of market uncertainties, it is common for investors to seek rare opportunities that show consistent growth and returns. 

Even though it is hard to come by these opportunities, they still exist. One such opportunity that presents itself to investors is a fairly new crypto project called Oryen. 

Oryen takes up a revolutionary role in defining the DeFi market. In a recent video review, even crypto enthusiast and investor Jim Crypto urges investors to come on board the Oryen network. 

According to Business2Community, Oryen ranks as one of the top ten DeFi coins in the market to buy in 2022. 

Oryen Network continues achieving exponential growth while yielding Return on Investments (ROI) for its early investors. The fourth phase of its presale is open, with prices spiking up to 120%. 

Despite the current deficiencies in the market, the Oryen project continues to show steady growth for CEX users, while FTX and Crypto.com holders are looking for feasible opportunities. 

What is Crypto.com? 

Crypto.com is a crypto exchange platform aiming to transform the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. It has its native cryptocurrency, CRO. Unlike other crypto exchanges, Crypto.com offers a prepaid Visa as a rewards debit card. This makes it easier for holders to use their crypto holdings. 

What is FTX? 

FTX is a crypto exchange platform. FTT token is its native token and used in transacting fees when buying, selling, or transferring cryptocurrencies on the platform. 

The crypto exchange was launched by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019, with major backing from Almeda Research, BlackRock, and Coinbase Ventures.  

Closing Thoughts 

The Oryen token is not only a utility token; it represents value and the appreciation of its currency beyond what the built platform can do. By purchasing ORY tokens, investors are investing in the longevity of this company and its future success, so the value of their profit could go beyond 120%. 

Find out more here:  

Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register 

Website: https://oryennetwork.io 

