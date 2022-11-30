Oryen Network Brings New Life To DeFi, Curve And Convex Starting To Look Dated

Although decentralized Finance has grown tremendously since its birth, sustainable DeFi projects still need to be made available in the space. The industry is characterized by high volatility and price fluctuations that investors typically refrain from. In return, crypto fans opt to move liquidity to other stakes in the hot pursuit of better gains.

Unlike most decentralized projects like Convex and Curve, the Oryen DeFi platform is rising to give investors a consistent and sustainable annualized percentage return on investment.

Convex and Curve DeFi Platforms

Convex Finance is an advanced technological decentralized finance platform that runs on the Ethereum network. The platform boosts rewards issued during staking on the curve finance platform. Convex users enjoy several benefits, such as uncharged withdrawals as well as low-performance charges. The platform’s native token is CVX, an ERC-20 utility token. CVX holders who stake the tokens or provide liquidity to the curve platform are subject to higher rewards.

The project came to light in April 2021 with the idea of boosting CRV staking rewards for the token holders and liquidity providers for Curve. The curve platform is an automated market maker that runs on decentralized exchanges where buyers and sellers provide liquidity. Curve provides users with an effective way to exchange tokens at low gas fees.

Oryen is the future of DeFi

Oryen Network provides the best terms to investors staking on the platform. By providing a 90% Annualized percentage return on investment, the ORY token is set to lure investors of all sizes into purchasing stakes on the network. Although the project is relatively new, ORY has recently surged more than 200% as it gears up to its fifth presale.

Steven Clarke, a well-known Youtuber, is fond of the RFV wallet designed to stabilize price during periods of volatility.

Oryen Network will change the future of the staking platform through auto-staking and auto-compounding features set to offer investors recurrent and consistent passive income. As DeFi projects continue to surface on the internet, such projects are becoming necessary to provide consistent and sustainable income, as is happening on the Oryen network.

Final Thoughts

Oryen Network is changing the entire DeFi ecosystem by offering investors returns that have never been heard. A 90% APY is rare as a return on investment during staking. In addition to the staking returns, ORY holders will enjoy the beauty of capital gains as more investors join the Oryen ecosystem and purchase the token.

For More Information:

Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register

Website: https://oryennetwork.io/